LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda wins Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in dramatic playoff against Ryann O'Toole

Nelly Korda sank a downhill putt for birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Ryann O'Toole and win the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship on Sunday.

Korda won her second tournament of the season, the 10th of her budding career, and is projected to move to the No 1 spot in both the world rankings and the Race for the CME Globe.

"Fought really hard the last three days," Korda said. "The weekend was brutal. [Sunday] was tough. That's the beauty of the game. It's fun to play in these conditions and be a little bit more artistic out here."

Korda began the day two strokes behind the leaders and shot an eventful two-under 69 at Palos Verdes Golf Club to finish nine under for the week.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

O'Toole fired a 66 to reach nine under first and likely thought she was done for the day after Korda eagled the par-five 14th hole to jump to 11 under for the tournament.

But Korda's bogey-birdie-bogey-bogey finish made a play-off necessary.

Korda's first victory of the year, at the LPGA Drive On Championship, also required a playoff to beat New Zealand's Lydia Ko.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I'm ageing myself really quickly out here," Korda said.

The players returned to the par-four 18th hole, and both reached the green in two. O'Toole was slightly farther away and saw her putt kiss the lip of the cup as it rolled by while Korda followed with her winning stroke.

"I can't be more proud to be in this position," O'Toole said. "You know, that was actually my first playoff ever, so I really enjoyed it. At least I gave it my best attempt. That putting could have gone either way."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

O'Toole said she didn't realise a playoff could be in the cards until Korda's approach at the 18th hole in regulation sailed over the green.

"I just was like, 'okay, I think it's time to go warm up'," O'Toole said.

"We had those putts earlier, she's kind of been down here already, so she's a little familiar with below the hole. But I just stayed patient and hit a solid shot in there, gave it a solid putt, maybe two inches further and it would have gone in."

Alison Lee (72) and Australian Gabriela Ruffels (70) tied for third, one back of the playoff duo at eight under. South Korea's Jiyai Shin, who shared the 54-hole lead with Alison Lee, struggled to a final-round 73 and tied for fifth at seven under with Andrea Lee (68) and Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura (70).