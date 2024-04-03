Who has won The Masters? Year-by-year list of past major champions at Augusta National

Who has won The Masters? Which players have enjoyed the most success at Augusta National? We look at the previous winners of the opening major of the year...

The Masters is one of the biggest golf tournaments in the sporting calendar, with the world's best players travelling to Georgia every April for the first of four majors in as many months.

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most victories at Augusta National and remains the oldest winner in its history, claiming his sixth title when aged 46 in 1986, while Tiger Woods is one behind after his 2019 success.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out highlights from Tiger Woods' five previous wins at Augusta National.

Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Seve Ballesteros all feature on the tournament's roll of honour since its inception in 1934, while England's Sir Nick Faldo is a three-time winner of The Masters.

Which other players have previously won the Green Jacket? Here are all the former winners of The Masters...

USA unless stated; # denotes win via a playoff

Past Masters champions

2023 - Jon Rahm (Esp)

2022 - Scottie Scheffler

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler made the most of his five-shot advantage on the 18th green as he four-putted for a double bogey to win his first major.

2021 - Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

2020 - Dustin Johnson

2019 - Tiger Woods

2018 - Patrick Reed

2017 - Sergio Garcia (Esp) #

2016 - Danny Willett (Eng)

2015 - Jordan Spieth

2014 - Bubba Watson

2013 - Adam Scott (Aus) #

2012 - Bubba Watson #

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a trip back to the 2012 Masters and Bubba Watson's emotional reaction as he claimed his first major victory.

2011 - Charl Schwartzel

2010 - Phil Mickelson

2009 - Angel Cabrera (Arg) #

2008 - Trevor Immelman (Rsa)

2007 - Zach Johnson

2006 - Phil Mickelson

2005 - Tiger Woods #

2004 - Phil Mickelson

2003 - Mike Weir (Can) #

2002 - Tiger Woods

2001 - Tiger Woods

2000 - Vijay Singh (Fij)

1999 - Jose Maria Olazabal

1998 - Mark O'Meara

1997 - Tiger Woods

1996 - Nick Faldo (Eng)

1995 - Ben Crenshaw

1994 - Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

1993 - Bernhard Langer (Ger)

1992 - Fred Couples

1991 - Ian Woosnam (Wal)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We continue our look back through the Augusta archives by remembering Ian Woosnam's dramatic victory at The Masters in 1991.

1990 - Nick Faldo (Eng) #

1989 - Nick Faldo (Eng) #

1988 - Sandy Lyle (Sco)

1987 - Larry Mize #

1986 - Jack Nicklaus

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at some famous moments from The Masters and combine them with some of the great commentary snippets.

1985 - Bernhard Langer (Ger)

1984 - Ben Crenshaw

1983 - Seve Ballesteros (Esp)

1982 - Craig Stadler #

1981 - Tom Watson

1980 - Seve Ballesteros (Esp)

1979 - Fuzzy Zoeller #

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We kick off our countdown of iconic Augusta anniversaries by remembering Fuzzy Zoeller's Masters victory on his debut in 1979.

1978 - Gary Player (Rsa)

1977 - Tom Watson

1976 - Raymond Floyd

1975 - Jack Nicklaus

1974 - Gary Player (Rsa)

1973 - Tommy Aaron

1972 - Jack Nicklaus

1971 - Charles Coody

1970 - Billy Casper #

1969 - George Archer

1968 - Bob Goalby

1967 - Gay Brewer Jr.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From balls in the water to major putting problems, we take a look back at times when players have struggled badly at the Masters.

1966 - Jack Nicklaus #

1965 - Jack Nicklaus

1964 - Arnold Palmer

1963 - Jack Nicklaus

1962 - Arnold Palmer #

1961 - Gary Player (Rsa)

1960 - Arnold Palmer

1959 - Art Wall Jr.

1958 - Arnold Palmer

1957 - Doug Ford

1956 - Jack Burke Jr.

1955 - Cary Middlecoff

1954 - Sam Snead #

1953 - Ben Hogan

1952 - Sam Snead

1951 - Ben Hogan

1950 - Jimmy Demaret

1949 - Sam Snead

1948 - Claude Harmon

1947 - Jimmy Demaret

1946 - Herman Keiser

1945 - No tournament, WWII

1944 - No tournament, WWII

1943 - No tournament, WWII

1942 - Byron Nelson #

1941 - Craig Wood

1940 - Jimmy Demaret

1939 - Ralph Guldahl

1938 - Henry Picard

1937 - Byron Nelson

1936 - Horton Smith

1935 - Gene Sarazen #

1934 - Horton Smith

Who will win The Masters? Watch live from April 11-14 exclusively on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday April 11 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.