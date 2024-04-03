Who has won The Masters? Year-by-year list of past major champions at Augusta National

Jack Nicklaus has won The Masters six times and Tiger Woods is a five-time winner at Augusta National; Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Sir Nick Faldo and Phil Mickelson are all former champions; Watch the opening major of the year every April exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf
Wednesday 3 April 2024 15:21, UK
Who has won The Masters? Which players have enjoyed the most success at Augusta National? We look at the previous winners of the opening major of the year...
The Masters is one of the biggest golf tournaments in the sporting calendar, with the world's best players travelling to Georgia every April for the first of four majors in as many months.
Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most victories at Augusta National and remains the oldest winner in its history, claiming his sixth title when aged 46 in 1986, while Tiger Woods is one behind after his 2019 success.
Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Seve Ballesteros all feature on the tournament's roll of honour since its inception in 1934, while England's Sir Nick Faldo is a three-time winner of The Masters.
Which other players have previously won the Green Jacket? Here are all the former winners of The Masters...
USA unless stated; # denotes win via a playoff
2013 - Adam Scott (Aus) #
2011 - Charl Schwartzel
2010 - Phil Mickelson
2009 - Angel Cabrera (Arg) #
2008 - Trevor Immelman (Rsa)
2007 - Zach Johnson
2006 - Phil Mickelson
2005 - Tiger Woods #
2004 - Phil Mickelson
2003 - Mike Weir (Can) #
2002 - Tiger Woods
2001 - Tiger Woods
2000 - Vijay Singh (Fij)
1999 - Jose Maria Olazabal
1998 - Mark O'Meara
1997 - Tiger Woods
1996 - Nick Faldo (Eng)
1995 - Ben Crenshaw
1994 - Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)
1993 - Bernhard Langer (Ger)
1992 - Fred Couples
1991 - Ian Woosnam (Wal)
1990 - Nick Faldo (Eng) #
1989 - Nick Faldo (Eng) #
1988 - Sandy Lyle (Sco)
1987 - Larry Mize #
1986 - Jack Nicklaus
1985 - Bernhard Langer (Ger)
1984 - Ben Crenshaw
1983 - Seve Ballesteros (Esp)
1982 - Craig Stadler #
1981 - Tom Watson
1980 - Seve Ballesteros (Esp)
1979 - Fuzzy Zoeller #
1978 - Gary Player (Rsa)
1977 - Tom Watson
1976 - Raymond Floyd
1975 - Jack Nicklaus
1974 - Gary Player (Rsa)
1973 - Tommy Aaron
1972 - Jack Nicklaus
1971 - Charles Coody
1970 - Billy Casper #
1969 - George Archer
1968 - Bob Goalby
1967 - Gay Brewer Jr.
1966 - Jack Nicklaus #
1965 - Jack Nicklaus
1964 - Arnold Palmer
1963 - Jack Nicklaus
1962 - Arnold Palmer #
1961 - Gary Player (Rsa)
1960 - Arnold Palmer
1959 - Art Wall Jr.
1958 - Arnold Palmer
1957 - Doug Ford
1956 - Jack Burke Jr.
1955 - Cary Middlecoff
1954 - Sam Snead #
1953 - Ben Hogan
1952 - Sam Snead
1951 - Ben Hogan
1950 - Jimmy Demaret
1949 - Sam Snead
1948 - Claude Harmon
1947 - Jimmy Demaret
1946 - Herman Keiser
1945 - No tournament, WWII
1944 - No tournament, WWII
1943 - No tournament, WWII
1942 - Byron Nelson #
1941 - Craig Wood
1940 - Jimmy Demaret
1939 - Ralph Guldahl
1938 - Henry Picard
1937 - Byron Nelson
1936 - Horton Smith
1935 - Gene Sarazen #
1934 - Horton Smith
Who will win The Masters? Watch live from April 11-14 exclusively on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday April 11 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.