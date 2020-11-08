Masters Moments: Bubba Watson's emotional play-off victory in 2012

2:20 We take a trip back to the 2012 Masters and Bubba Watson's tearful reaction as he claimed his first major victory We take a trip back to the 2012 Masters and Bubba Watson's tearful reaction as he claimed his first major victory

There were plenty of tears at Augusta National in 2012 after Bubba Watson claimed his first major victory by securing the first of his two Masters titles.

The American left-hander was forced into a play-off with South African Louis Oosthuizen after the pair finished on 10 under after 72 holes.

They both parred the first extra hole - the 18th - and it looked to be advantage Oosthuizen when Watson hooked his tee shot on the second extra hole - the 10th - into the trees down the right of the fairway.

Watson dons the Green Jacket after his victory

However, he then produced a sensational recovery shot as he hooked a wedge from the pine straw onto the green, turning his ball almost 90 degrees, and within 10 feet of the hole.

Watson missed his birdie putt but Oosthuizen failed to make his par and the American tapped in to secure the title.

That sparked a flood of tears as he hugged his caddie Ted Scott and he then shared a touching moment with his mother as his victory started to sink in.

Click on the video above to see Watson's magic from the pines and his tearful victory celebration!

Watch The Masters this November live on Sky Sports, with all four rounds exclusively live on Sky Sports' Masters channel. Live coverage beings with Featured Groups from 12.30pm on Thursday November 12.