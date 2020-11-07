Masters Moments: Phil Mickelson's pine straw magic from 2010 win

1:14 We take a trip back to the 2010 Masters and Phil Mickelson's incredible shot from the pine straw during his victory at Augusta National We take a trip back to the 2010 Masters and Phil Mickelson's incredible shot from the pine straw during his victory at Augusta National

Phil Mickelson will return to The Masters this month, a decade on from producing one of the most memorable shots in Augusta National history on his way to winning the Green Jacket for a third time.

Mickelson followed victories in 2004 and 2006 with a three-stroke victory in the 2010 contest, where his success will always be remembered for one incredibly brave shot during his final round.

The left-hander trailed Lee Westwood by a stroke heading into the final day but had moved ahead by the time he reached the par-five 13th, where he tugged his drive into the famous pines.

Phil Mickelson carded five birdies during his final round in 2010

The prospect of going for the green in two seemed an extremely risky move for Mickelson, who was still nearly 200 yards away from the putting surface and only had a narrow target between the trees to aim at.

Mickelson made perfect contact with a six-iron and saw his approach clear the danger of Rae's Creek, with the patrons delighted to see the American's ball land softly on the putting surface and finish inside 10 feet from the target.

Phil Mickelson has only missed the Masters twice since his debut as an amateur in 1991

Although Mickelson would run his eagle try a similar distance past the hole to the initial putt he faced, he made no mistake with the effort coming back to make birdie and extend his advantage.

Mickelson added two further birdies over his final four holes to close out a bogey-free 67 and complete a convincing victory, with the win his fourth of five major titles during a distinguished career.

Click on the video above to see Mickelson's magic from the pines!

