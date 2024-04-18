Lilia Vu: Defending champion withdraws from Chevron Championship with back injury

Defending champion Lilia Vu has withdrawn from the Chevron Championship with a back injury moments before her first-round tee time.

Ranked No 2 in the world, Vu was slated to tee off with world No 1 Nelly Korda and Australian Minjee Lee at 1.10pm local time at The Club at Carlton Woods near Houston.

The LPGA announced her withdrawal, saying the back injury she's been dealing with "flared up" during the warm-up.

Vu , who was the LPGA player of the year last season, issued a statement on Instagram saying she had "severe discomfort" in her back to force her withdrawal.

"I have been dealing with a back injury for a while now," she said.

"Some days are better than others, and today was unfortunately not a good day. During my normal warmup routine, I had severe discomfort in my back and I felt that I could not compete up to my standards and made the decision to withdraw from the tournament ahead of my tee time."

