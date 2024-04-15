When are the women's golf majors in 2024? Chevron Championship first up live on Sky Sports from Thursday

When and where are the women’s majors in 2024? We take a closer look at the golfing calendar and the dates you need to know for the season ahead...

There are five majors in the women's game, compared to the four that exist in men's golf, with one taking place each month from April through until August.

Three are in the USA and one takes place in the UK, with the Evian Championship in France and part of the major schedule since 2013.

Image: England's Charley Hull recorded two second-place finishes in majors in 2023. Can she go one better this year?

The major season starts at the Chevron Championship, which used to be called the ANA Inspiration and held in California until switching to The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas from 2023.

Lilia Vu won last year's contest in a play-off, the first of two major titles in 2023, with the world No 2 returning to defend her title from April 18-21 and deny Nelly Korda a fifth straight LPGA Tour win.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Thursday 18th April 3:00pm

A record-breaking $12million total prize purse will be available at the US Women's Open from May 30-June 2, with Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania hosting for the first time since 2015.

Allisen Corpuz is defending US Women's Open champion and China's Ruoning Yin is the current holder of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which is held from June 20-23 at Sahalee Country Club in Washington.

The Evian Championship (July 11-14) moved from its previous September date in 2019 and has Celine Boutier bidding to become a back-to-back winner on home soil, before the AIG Women's Open (August 22-25) rounds off a bumper major calendar.

Women's golf majors 2024, all live on Sky Sports Chevron Championship - April 18-21

- April 18-21 US Women's Open - May 30-June 2

- May 30-June 2 KPMG Women's PGA Championship - June 20-23

- June 20-23 Evian Championship - July 11-14

- July 11-14 AIG Women's Open - August 22-25

That AIG Women's Open takes place at the iconic Old Course at St Andrews and is another where Vu holds the trophy, with the tournament also used as the final qualifying event for Team Europe's next Solheim Cup team.

The Solheim Cup is held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia from September 13-15, where Team Europe will aim to extend their unbeaten streak after a dramatic 14-14 in Spain last year.

Watch the Chevron Championship from Thursday through to Sunday live on Sky Sports. Coverage of the opening round begins at 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...