Joburg Ladies Open: Chiara Tamburlini seals maiden Ladies European Tour title with seven-shot victory

Chiara Tamburlini produced a dominant display to claim her first success on the Ladies European Tour with a seven-shot victory at the Joburg Ladies Open.

After a faultless performance on Saturday moved the Swiss rookie six shots clear on 14 under par for the tournament, Tamburlini completed the job by carding seven birdies in her three-under final round.

The victory comes less than a year on from the Ole Miss graduate winning twice on the LET Access Series to secure her tour card.

"This obviously means a lot," Tamburlini said. "Being able to win on the LET in my seventh start or so this year is really special.

"It just feels like all the hard work has paid off. I am honestly speechless at the moment and beyond grateful to be here and be able to win this tournament today.

"I had always dreamed about it, but I didn't know that I was actually capable of doing it, so to be standing here now is just very nice."

The 24-year-old started hot at Modderfontein Golf Club, birdieing her first two holes. A bogey on the par-three third briefly checked her progress, but after this Tamburlini went into cruise control, birdying the fifth, ninth, 12th and 13th holes.

Image: Chiara Tamburlini sealed victory at the Joburg Ladies Open by seven shots

Despite dropping a shot on the 17th and then double-bogeying the last hole after going into the water, Tamburlini had done enough to become the second rookie to secure victory on the LET this year after Shannon Tan at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Fellow rookie Aunchisa Utama was seven shots back in second on 10 under par, while Diksha Dagar and Luna Sobron Galmes were one further back in a tie for third.

England's Bronte Law still leads the LET Order of Merit on 1058.75 points, with the tour now heading to Cape Town for the Investec South African Women's Open from April 25-28, live on Sky Sports.

