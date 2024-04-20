Chevron Championship: Brooke Henderson charges up leaderboard before lightning suspends play

Canadian Brooke Henderson stormed up the leaderboard before lightning suspended the third round of the Chevron Championship, the first women's major of the year.

Henderson, who started her third round at two under, carded eight under after 17 holes - with seven birdies and an eagle in a nine-hole stretch - to move tied with Nelly Korda on 10-under par, who has played 11 holes.

Both are a shot behind leader Atthaya Thitikul who was 11-under par through 12 holes before play was suspended.

Korda, who is trying to tie an LPGA Tour record with her fifth straight victory, was three under through 11 holes to sit one shot off the lead. The top-ranked Korda is seeking her second major after winning the Women's PGA Championship in 2021. She could join Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Sunday 21st April 7:00pm

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the leading Brit on five under, while amateur Lottie Woad continues to impress on four under with several holes still left to play of her third round.

"You know, I've been hitting it really well all week," Henderson said.

"I just wasn't really capitalising on some of the opportunities. I was just playing really steady, really solid. Today I was able to make a few putts. I kind of just really felt a lot of great momentum with my putter and was able to keep it pretty hot throughout the back nine.

"A little disappointed I dropped the one shot on 16, but I have 18 left tomorrow morning early, so hopefully go out and post a good score and then go into tomorrow with a lot of confidence and a lot of momentum."

Korda is looking at a par putt on the 12th hole when play resumes.

"I had a bogey-free three under on the front nine and I have probably a three- or four-footer for par on the hole that I didn't finish so overall I feel like I played pretty good," Korda said. "The greens are a little softer than maybe days prior, so I could be a little bit more aggressive, but overall I felt pretty good out there."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch the final round the Chevron Championship live on Sunday from 7pm on Sky Sports Mix.

You can stream the best golf, including the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour and every men's and women's major in 2024, through NOW. No contract, cancel anytime.

Image: NOW TV image

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...