Ellie Monk: Amateur golfer delays celebrations for university exam after Scottish Women's Open win

Ellie Monk was forced to put her celebrations on hold after claiming the biggest win of her career so far with an impressive victory at the Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open.

The three-day event at Royal Troon has Solheim Cup stars Leona Maguire and Linn Grant among its impressive list of former winners, along with Mel Reid, while back-to-back winning European captain Catriona Matthew was there to watch the future stars of the women's game in action.

Monk carded rounds of 75 and 72 over the first two days at the Royal Troon Portland golf course, before a final-round 71 on the Royal Troon Old Course on Sunday saw her top the leaderboard on two over and claim a two-stroke victory.

The university of St Andrews student had the support of her team-mates at Royal Troon, which hosts The Open later this summer, although saw her celebrations delayed because of an economics exam the following day.

"It was slightly unfortunate, but it was a great experience nonetheless!" Monk told Sky Sports News. "I did think it could be potentially problematic, but I always knew going into the week that Sunday evening would probably be spent in the library!

"Every time I came off the course I was trying to fit in some revision, but I was very keen to keep playing despite the exam!"

On whether the exam went as well as the golf over the weekend, Monk added: "I hope so! I'm not entirely sure. I came out of it feeling confident, but I don't want to jinx anything!"

What's next for Monk?

Matthew was in attendance ahead of captaining Great Britain and Ireland's Curtis Cup team later this year at Sunningdale, where they will be looking to end a run of three consecutive defeats against the United States.

Monk says the event is a "great target" for amateur girls to try and play in, while the Englishwoman has aspirations of turning professional after university.

"It [turning professional] is definitely something I'm keen to try," Monk added. "I'll finish my university and continue the juggle act that is academics and golf.

"I'll finish my time at St Andrews, see how good I can get up there, and then give it a go!"

