Brooks Koepka warms up for PGA Championship defence with LIV Golf Singapore triumph

Brooks Koepka tuned up for his PGA Championship defence with a two-shot win at LIV Golf Singapore on Sunday.

The American held a three-shot lead going into the final round and carded a three-under 68 to end at 15-under overall for victory at the Sentosa Golf Club.

The win marked Koepka's first LIV triumph of the year and came with the second men's major of the year, which takes place at Valhalla from May 16-19 live on Sky Sports, just around the corner.

"I feel good - I feel a lot better than I did last week," Koepka said. "It was rounding the corner for me.

"It was improving but the results weren't there. It's nice to see some results and the hard work paying off.

"I still have the same expectations every time I go tee it up and that's to win. Those are my expectations, what I want to do. One result doesn't mean anything really in the scheme of things.

"For two weeks, a lot can change. Yeah, it does help, but at the same time, I've seen guys miss cuts and then go win and then win and then not compete the week after. It's all ebbs and flows."

Another major winner, former Open champion Cam Smith, took second spot in the individual standings, with the Australian leading the way for Ripper GC as they won the team prize for the second tournament in a row.

Smith fired a seven-under final 64, to propel them to back-to-back team titles after an epic win in Adelaide last weekend.

"I think at the start of the round for me I was really kind of out of the golf tournament. It would have taken something pretty special to go and chase Brooks.

"Probably with seven or eight holes to go, I was closer than I thought I was going to be. Then started to just probably aim at a few more pins that I maybe wouldn't have, trying to win the golf tournament.

"I think there was an element of both for myself. I think [team-mate Marc Leishman] was a couple of shots north of me this morning.

"I really wanted the team to win, but at the same time I got so close that it was hard not to think about that, as well."

