English amateur Kris Kim, 16, comes close to hole-in-one as he goes under par again at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Sixteen-year-old English amateur Kris Kim shot his third successive under-par round at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour - and came close to a hole-in-one.

Kim, who has paused his GCSE revision to compete in Texas on a sponsor's invite, shot a one-under 70 on Saturday after a three-under 68 on the opening day and four-under 67 in his second round.

The teenager - the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour since 16-year-old Kyle Suppa at the 2015 Sony Open in Hawaii - nearly aced the par-three fourth but his shot skipped just past the cup as his parents watched on with pride.

Kim was as high as 10 under for the event after going out in 33 in round three, picking up four birdies on his front nine after an opening-hole bogey, but he then suffered two blemishes coming home and will head into Sunday's final round on eight under.

Asked what he has learned from his week at TPC Craig Ranch so far, Kim said: "How good my short game is, how I can rely on it sometimes, especially days like today where I sucked hitting irons. I made up for it with wedges."

Kim will fly back to Surrey on Sunday night ahead of an English exam next Thursday.

His success on his PGA Tour debut comes after an unbeaten performance on his Junior Ryder Cup bow last September as his 3.5 points from four matches helped Europe end a run of six straight defeats and secure a record 11-point victory over USA in Rome.

