Kris Kim: England's Junior Ryder Cup star to swap GCSE revision for PGA Tour debut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

English amateur star Kris Kim will put GCSE revision on hold for an examination of a different kind and a PGA Tour debut at The CJ Cup Bryon Nelson.

The 16-year-old produced a stunning unbeaten performance on his Junior Ryder Cup debut last September as part of a memorable 2023, claiming three wins and a half in Team Europe's record-breaking victory over Team USA in Rome.

Kim also enjoyed victories in the Boys' Amateur Championship, European Boys' Individual Championship and the McGregor Trophy last year, with Kim now getting the opportunity to test his game against the stars of the PGA Tour.

Image: Kim came out on top at the 38th hole in the Boys' Amateur Championship against Alex Papayoanou

Kim has been handed a sponsor's exemption by the CJ Group - who also sponsor him individually - to tee it up at TPC Craig Ranch from May 2-5, live on Sky Sports, where Jason Day returns as defending champion and Will Zalatoris is among the other notable names in action.

"I'm so excited to tee it up in Texas," Kim said. "It's what you work towards all the time and it's an amazing opportunity.

"I can't wait to play in front of big crowds again. I've never hit the ball as far as I did at the Ryder Cup. The adrenalin rush makes golf so much fun. That said, having played that course, and a few more tour courses, I appreciate the task ahead and look forward to the challenge."

On the potential distraction the tournament could have on his GCSE preparation, Surrey-based Kim added: "I am trying to revise, I promise, but it's quite tough! My schedule is quite busy right now."

Among the highlights of Kim's career to date was his 5&4 win in the Junior Ryder Cup singles over American rising star Miles Russell, who finished T20th at last week's Korn Ferry Tour's Suncoast Classic in Florida and became the youngest player to achieve a top-25 finish at that level in over 40 years.

Kim's appearance in America follows in the footsteps of his mother Ji-Hyun Suh, who was one of the Korean pioneers who competed on the LPGA Tour in the 1990s and inspired the wave of South Korean success in both the men's and women's games.

"I'll definitely ask my mum for advice," Kim said. "It is going to be a very different environment and you don't know how you will respond to it. She'll help me deal with it.

"She's my coach and we talk about everything from dealing with nerves, taking one shot at a time, leaving bad shots behind and keeping it simple right through to course strategy.

"My first aim is to make the cut and then see what happens. At the end of the day, I'm one of 144 competitors and we've all got a chance. Whatever happens, it's going to be super helpful for my future because I'll gain so much experience.

"I know I'm still young and pretty much every week I learn a lesson, but this week is going to be a lot bigger!"

