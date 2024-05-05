CJ Cup Byron Nelson: England's Aaron Rai and Matt Wallace push for win before Taylor Pendrith claims first PGA Tour title

England's Aaron Rai and Matt Wallace recorded birdie bursts as they pushed to win The CJ Cup Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour before Taylor Pendrith snatched victory from Ben Kohles on a dramatic final hole in Texas.

Rai went out in six under, beginning with successive birdies, bagging two more at five and eight, and then eagling the par-five ninth to rise to 19 under but he slowed down on his back nine as he finished on 20 under, in a share of fourth place with Wallace and South Korean pair S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An, and three adrift of Pendrith.

Wallace was one over after seven holes on Sunday but a run of four birdies in five holes between nine and 13, including a chip-in from off the green at 12, shot him back up the leaderboard after he began his round on 17 under, two strokes behind 54-hole leader Pendrith.

Pendrith and Kohles traded the lead during the final round but it was Kohles who had the advantage heading to the last with successive birdies at 16 and 17 propelling him one stroke clear of his rival at 23 under.

But Canadian Pendrith went on to birdie 18 and American Kohles suffered a bogey after missing a five-foot par save as the players' scores flipped, with Alex Noren taking third place on 21 under.

The victory was Pendrith's first on the PGA Tour after two previous successes on the PGA Tour Canada and left Kohles still waiting for his first triumph on the circuit after four on the Korn Ferry Tour, including two last year.

English amateur Kim stutters in final round after superb week

The headline-maker of the week was 16-year-old English amateur Kris Kim, who became the youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour event since 2015 after being given a spot in the tournament courtesy of a sponsor's invite.

Kim, who was inches away from a hole-in-one on Saturday, shot under par in each of his first three rounds, peaking with a four-under 67 on day two.

He carded a two-over 73 on Sunday as a four-bogey back nine dropped him back to six under for the tournament but he can reflect on a stellar week - before his English GCSE exam next Thursday.

Kim said: "I've learnt so much this week and had so much fun, I just realised how big it is and how fun it is to play golf on tour.

"I think stamina-wise I've got to get better, I just felt so tired on that final 18 holes. It definitely makes a difference what you eat and how you train and everything like that."

The PGA Tour heads to North Carolina next week for the Wells Fargo Championship, the latest signature event of the season, but world No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will not be in action.

Scheffler is missing the event with his wife Meredith expecting the couple's first child.

