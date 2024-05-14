Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica ahead of PGA Championship after seven years of marriage

Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife Erica after seven years of marriage and on the eve of the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Court records show McIlroy submitted a "petition for dissolution of marriage" in Palm Beach County in Florida on Monday, just three days before the start of the second men's major of the year.

A spokesperson for McIlroy released a statement, which read: "Rory McIlroy's communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed.

"They stressed Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment."

The pair met in 2012 when Erica was working for the PGA of America at the Ryder Cup and McIlroy credited her with helping him get a police escort to the course after misreading his tee time for the Sunday singles.

McIlroy made it to the course with just minutes to spare and went on to beat Keegan Bradley as Europe pulled off the 'Miracle at Medinah' by recovering from 10-6 behind to retain the trophy.

He and Erica married in April 2017 and have one child together, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who was born in 2020. Erica was McIlroy's caddie during The Masters Par-3 contest last April and was there for Europe's Ryder Cup victory in Rome last September.

Image: Rory McIlroy won four of his five matches as Team Europe claimed a 16.5-11.5 victory over Team USA

McIlroy filed for divorce the day after winning the Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time at Quail Hollow, having won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry the previous month.

When asked how he would prepare for the PGA Championship after his win on Sunday, McIlroy said: "I'll probably go home and just sort of reset, then head up to Louisville either tomorrow night or Tuesday morning."

The world No 2 is scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon at Valhalla, the scene of his last major victory in 2014.

McIlroy searching for elusive fifth major

Three months before his win at Valhalla in 2014, McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki just days after sending out wedding invitations.

McIlroy announced the news the day before the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, saying in a statement that he was not ready for marriage, then answered questions about the split during his scheduled pre-tournament press conference.

Looking drained and emotional, McIlroy said: "Obviously (it's) quite a difficult time for Caroline and myself and I think the statement really said it all this morning. It was mutual and amicable and we both thought it was the best for both of us. Time to move on and I think I've said all that I need to say."

Despite trailing Thomas Bjorn by seven shots heading into the final round, McIlroy carded a closing 66 to lift the trophy, finishing a shot ahead of Lowry.

McIlroy won The Open that July and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in his next start, before claiming a one-shot victory at the PGA Championship the following week to register a fourth major title in as many years.

