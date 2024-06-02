US Women's Open: Yuka Saso shoots final-round 68 to win tournament for second time

Japan's Yuka Saso shot a final-round 68 to win the US Women's Open for the second time.

Saso, who also won the title in 2021, finished four-under for the week, three shots clear of compatriot Hinako Shibuno following a final round that included five birdies and two bogeys.

They were the only two players under par, the fewest for the Women's Open in 10 years.

America's Andrea Lee had held the overnight lead at five under alongside Australia's Minjee Lee and Thailand's Wichanee Meechai, but ultimately finished in a tie for third at even par along with Ally Ewing.

Minjee Lee, a two-time major champion, led by three shots on the front nine but her challenge fell apart when putting her tee shot into the water on the par-three 12th for the first of two double bogeys in the space of three holes on her way to a 78.

Meechai, meanwhile, fell out of contention early on when carding a triple-bogey six on the par-three sixth. She'd shoot 77 to finish two over.

Even in victory, Saso wasn't immune from mistakes. Her chances took a massive blow with a four-putt at the sixth for a double bogey.

However, she'd steady the ship with five-straight pars before making birdies on the 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th to seal victory.

Saso has said she wishes she could play for two flags - her mother is from the Philippines and her father from Japan. She decided to switch citizenship before turning 21.

"It feels great," Saso said. "Winning in 2021 I represented the Philippines and feel like I was able to give back to my mum. This year I was able to represent Japan, and I think I was able to give back to my dad.

"It's just a wonderful feeling that I was able to give back to my parents in the same way.

"I think I really wanted it, as well. Not just to get a second win but also to prove something to myself. I haven't won in two and a half or three years.

"I definitely had a little doubt if I can win again or if I won't win again but I was able to prove a little something to myself."

