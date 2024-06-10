US Open 2024: Who is in the field and how have players qualified for their major spot at Pinehurst No 2?

Wyndham Clark is defending champion and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler arrives as world No 1; Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods also part of the US Open field; Watch exclusively live from June 13-16 on Sky Sports Golf
Monday 10 June 2024 14:17, UK
Former major champions Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia will both continue their lengthy streaks of US Open appearances after being confirmed as late additions to complete the field at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2.
The USGA had already confirmed 150 of the 156-man line-up for this week's major, live from Thursday on Sky Sports Golf, with Scott earning his place based on his world ranking and Garcia qualifying as one of four alternates from Final Qualifying.
Scott's run of 91 consecutive major appearances was under threat after he lost out in a play-off to compatriot Cam Davis during Final Qualifying earlier this month, although gets in despite dropping from 60th to 61st in the latest Official World Golf Rankings.
The Australian becomes exempt via that top 60 category because world No 59 Grayson Murray has been removed from the qualification list after his death last month, meaning Scott will now compete in his 23rd consecutive US Open.
Robert MacIntyre is the other late addition based on his world ranking, having jumped inside the world's top 50 with his breakthrough PGA Tour success at the RBC Canadian Open, with the Scotsman now set for his third US Open appearance.
Garcia agonisingly missed out on progressing through Final Qualifying when he lost a seven-man play-off for six spots, although now gets his spot as the first alternate from that event in Dallas. The Spaniard will now make his 25th consecutive US Open start, which ties him for 10th on the all-time list.
The former Masters champion is one of 13 LIV Golf players now scheduled to tee it up in this week's major field, while amateur Brendan Valdes, Otto Black and Maxwell Moldovan were the other alternates from Final Qualifying to be added to the US Open line-up.
Wyndham Clark returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy, chasing his fifth major victory and first since 2014, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives as pre-tournament favourite after five PGA Tour wins in his last eight starts.
PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele chases back-to-back major titles and Bryson DeChambeau looks to impress after his runner-up finish at Valhalla last month, while Tiger Woods features at the US Open for the first time since 2020 after being given a special exemption by the USGA to feature.
Correct as of June 10; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
Byeong Hun An (Kor)
Ludvig Åberg (Swe)
Sam Bairstow (Eng)
Parker Bell (x)
Sam Bennett
Daniel Berger
Chrisiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
Akshay Bhatia
Otto Black
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Gunner Broin (x)
Jackson Buchanan (x)
Dean Burmester (Rsa)
Sam Burns
Brian Campbell
Patrick Cantlay
Frankie Capan III
Jon Chin
Luke Clanton (x)
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners (Rsa)
Cam Davis (Aus)
Jason Day (Aus)
Santiago de la Fuente (Mex) (x)
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry (Bel)
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria (Col)
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Grant Forrest (Sco)
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox (Nzl)
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Max Greyserman
Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin (Can)
Stewart Hagestad (x)
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Harry Higgs
Rico Hoey
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
Sungjae Im (Kor)
Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)
Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
Benjamin James (x)
Casey Jarvis (Rsa)
Carter Jenkins
Dustin Johnson
Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
Sung Kang (Kor)
Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)
Martin Kaymer (Ger)
Si Woo Kim (Kor)
Tom Kim (Kor)
Bryan Kim (x)
S.H Kim (Kor)
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Frederik Kjettrup (Den)
Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Eugenio Lopez Chacarra (Esp)
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
Willie Mack III
Peter Malnati
Matteo Manassero (Ita)
Richard Mansell (Eng)
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Logan McAllister
Denny McCarthy
Ashton McCulloch (Can)
Michael McGowan
Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Tom McKibbin (NIrl)
Mac Meissner
Adrian Meronk (Pol)
Phil Mickelson
Maxwell Moldovan
Francesco Molinari (Ita)
Edoardo Molinari (Ita)
Taylor Moore
Omar Morales (Mex) (x)
Collin Morikawa
Chris Naegel
Alex Noren (Swe)
Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
Taylor Pendrith (Can)
Victor Perez (Fra)
Chris Petefish
J.T Poston
Seamus Power (Irl)
Colin Prater (x)
David Puig (Esp)
Jon Rahm (Esp)
Aaron Rai (Eng)
Charles Reiter
Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng)
Robert Rock (Eng)
Justin Rose (Eng)
Isaiah Salinda
Gordon Sargent (x)
Carson Schaake
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Jason Scrivener (Aus)
Taisei Shimizu (Jpn)
Neal Shipley (x)
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka (Aut)
Adam Svensson (Can)
Andrew Svoboda
Hiroshi Tai (Sin) (x)
Nick Taylor (Can)
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Brendan Valdes (x)
Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
Joey Vrzich
Tim Widing (Swe)
Wells Williams
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Brandon Wu
Sky Sports continues to be the home of the US Open, with over 45 hours of live coverage of the four tournament days from June 13-16 and lots of extra tournament programming throughout the week.
"Live from the US Open" will bring eight hours of build-up, interviews, analysis and practice action on Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week, with coverage getting under way from 2pm each day, before round-the-clock coverage from each of the four tournament rounds.
Coverage from the first two rounds begins from 12.30pm on Thursday and Friday, with over 12 hours live from both days, with the action starting at 3pm on Saturday and 2pm on the final day.
Who will win the third men's major of the year? Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday June 13 from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.