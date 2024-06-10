US Open 2024: Who is in the field and how have players qualified for their major spot at Pinehurst No 2?

Former major champions Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia will both continue their lengthy streaks of US Open appearances after being confirmed as late additions to complete the field at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2.

The USGA had already confirmed 150 of the 156-man line-up for this week's major, live from Thursday on Sky Sports Golf, with Scott earning his place based on his world ranking and Garcia qualifying as one of four alternates from Final Qualifying.

Scott's run of 91 consecutive major appearances was under threat after he lost out in a play-off to compatriot Cam Davis during Final Qualifying earlier this month, although gets in despite dropping from 60th to 61st in the latest Official World Golf Rankings.

The Australian becomes exempt via that top 60 category because world No 59 Grayson Murray has been removed from the qualification list after his death last month, meaning Scott will now compete in his 23rd consecutive US Open.

Robert MacIntyre is the other late addition based on his world ranking, having jumped inside the world's top 50 with his breakthrough PGA Tour success at the RBC Canadian Open, with the Scotsman now set for his third US Open appearance.

Garcia agonisingly missed out on progressing through Final Qualifying when he lost a seven-man play-off for six spots, although now gets his spot as the first alternate from that event in Dallas. The Spaniard will now make his 25th consecutive US Open start, which ties him for 10th on the all-time list.

The former Masters champion is one of 13 LIV Golf players now scheduled to tee it up in this week's major field, while amateur Brendan Valdes, Otto Black and Maxwell Moldovan were the other alternates from Final Qualifying to be added to the US Open line-up.

Wyndham Clark returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy, chasing his fifth major victory and first since 2014, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives as pre-tournament favourite after five PGA Tour wins in his last eight starts.

PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele chases back-to-back major titles and Bryson DeChambeau looks to impress after his runner-up finish at Valhalla last month, while Tiger Woods features at the US Open for the first time since 2020 after being given a special exemption by the USGA to feature.

Who is in the US Open field?

Correct as of June 10; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Byeong Hun An (Kor)

Ludvig Åberg (Swe)

Sam Bairstow (Eng)

Parker Bell (x)

Sam Bennett

Daniel Berger

Chrisiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Akshay Bhatia

Otto Black

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Gunner Broin (x)

Jackson Buchanan (x)

Dean Burmester (Rsa)

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan III

Jon Chin

Luke Clanton (x)

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners (Rsa)

Cam Davis (Aus)

Jason Day (Aus)

Santiago de la Fuente (Mex) (x)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry (Bel)

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria (Col)

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Grant Forrest (Sco)

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox (Nzl)

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin (Can)

Stewart Hagestad (x)

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

Sungjae Im (Kor)

Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)

Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

Benjamin James (x)

Casey Jarvis (Rsa)

Carter Jenkins

Dustin Johnson

Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

Sung Kang (Kor)

Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)

Martin Kaymer (Ger)

Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Tom Kim (Kor)

Bryan Kim (x)

S.H Kim (Kor)

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Frederik Kjettrup (Den)

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Min Woo Lee (Aus)

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra (Esp)

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero (Ita)

Richard Mansell (Eng)

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Logan McAllister

Denny McCarthy

Ashton McCulloch (Can)

Michael McGowan

Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

Mac Meissner

Adrian Meronk (Pol)

Phil Mickelson

Maxwell Moldovan

Francesco Molinari (Ita)

Edoardo Molinari (Ita)

Taylor Moore

Omar Morales (Mex) (x)

Collin Morikawa

Chris Naegel

Alex Noren (Swe)

Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

Taylor Pendrith (Can)

Victor Perez (Fra)

Chris Petefish

J.T Poston

Seamus Power (Irl)

Colin Prater (x)

David Puig (Esp)

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Aaron Rai (Eng)

Charles Reiter

Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng)

Robert Rock (Eng)

Justin Rose (Eng)

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent (x)

Carson Schaake

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Jason Scrivener (Aus)

Taisei Shimizu (Jpn)

Neal Shipley (x)

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith (Aus)

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka (Aut)

Adam Svensson (Can)

Andrew Svoboda

Hiroshi Tai (Sin) (x)

Nick Taylor (Can)

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Brendan Valdes (x)

Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

Joey Vrzich

Tim Widing (Swe)

Wells Williams

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Brandon Wu

