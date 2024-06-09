DP World Tour: Sebastian Soderberg hands Linn Grant victory after squandering eight-shot lead at Scandinavian Mixed

Sebastian Soderberg blew an eight-shot lead in a final-round collapse to hand fellow Swede Linn Grant victory at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed in Helsingborg.

Soderberg was looking for a first DP World Tour win since 2019, but carded a five-over-par 77 to see the chance of victory fall from his grasp.

Grant, who becomes the first woman to win twice on the DP World Tour, shot the best round of the day with a seven-under-par 65.

Despite starting the day 11 shots behind the lead, Grant took a remarkable victory and admitted she felt sorry for her compatriot despite making history.

"Very mixed emotions," said a clearly shellshocked Grant. "I feel, honestly, terrible for Sebastian at the moment. I don't even have words for it, I can't imagine how he feels.

"At the same time, I'm just surprised, so surprised, standing here as a winner again, in my home town – amazing."

Image: Linn Grant made history in her home town at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Grant made more history by becoming the first player in DP World Tour history to come back from an 11-shot deficit on the final day to win.

"Honestly, I just tried to go out today and give myself the opportunity. I didn't even think that I had the chance of winning, 11 shots is a huge gap so I just wanted to go out and make as many birdies as possible.

"It turned out to be an incredible day, I guess. I'm so speechless at the moment, I can't really believe it."

