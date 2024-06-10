Scottie Scheffler relishes pre-major form ahead of US Open after Memorial Tournament win on PGA Tour

Scottie Scheffler claimed a one-shot win over Collin Morikawa at the Memorial Tournament, his fifth win in eight starts on the PGA Tour; watch Scheffler in major action at the US Open, live on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Monday 10 June 2024 06:28, UK
Scottie Scheffler insists he feels no extra pressure about heading into the US Open as overwhelming pre-tournament favourite, following his latest victory at the Memorial Tournament.
Scheffler came through a final-round tussle with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and Canada's Adam Hadwin to claim a one-shot victory at Muirfield Village, his fifth PGA Tour title in his last eight starts.
The world No 1 has also won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, The Masters and the RBC Heritage in a dominant start to the year, where he has only finished outside the top 10 once, with many expecting him to extend his winning streak at the third major of the year.
Scheffler has finished inside the top seven in his last three US Open appearances, including a share of third last year, with the 27-year-old pleased with his game heading to Pinehurst as he challenges for a second major win of the season.
"Just because I'm the favourite next week, it doesn't really have any affect on my score," Scheffler said after his Memorial victory. "I think we all start at even par, if I remember correctly!
"It's a good place to be. I like how my game's feeling right now and I feel like I've been playing some good golf. It's great to see some results too and some wins. Out here the margins are so small between winning and losing. It's a putt or a shot here or there. Fortunately, I was able to hit the shots when I needed to.
"Hopefully going into next week I'm going it stick to my game plan and prepare the way I usually would and get ready to go out and compete again on Thursday."
Scheffler finished a shot clear of playing partner Morikawa, who has now posted top-four finishes in four of his last six starts and could move three-quarters of the way to the career Grand Slam with victory at the US Open.
"If I could play like this heading into every major, I would take it in a heartbeat," Morikawa said after a one-under 71. "Scottie's obviously proven himself this year and the past, let's call it three, three-and-a-half years of what he's capable of doing.
"But majors are majors and you've got to show up and you've got to have the good bounces, especially I think next week. Things have got to go your way and then sometimes, you know, it's not, but hopefully next week is one of my good ones.
"It [form] probably all started right around Augusta, but it's just kind of keeping things simple and just playing with what I have and truly not trying to go against the grain.
"It's hard to do that in this kind of sport that we play in because we want to perfect things, but things are coming together nicely. It's now just about going out for next week, the next couple of weeks, for me of just staying true and not trying to force anything."
Morikawa has gone out in the final group in both the first two majors, partnering Scheffler on the final day of The Masters and going out with Xander Schauffele on the Sunday of the PGA Championship, with former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley expecting this week's top two to impress again at the US Open.
"Confidence is a big thing at this level and both of them are going in with a lot of confidence," McGinley told Sky Sports. "Both of them are, for different reasons, walking away from the Memorial Tournament with a lot of confidence.
"Scheffler because he got the job done not with his A-game and Morikawa stood up on a very difficult golf course and pushed him all the way. It's not just Scheffler in a great vein of form with all those wins, as Morikawa has as well too with two top fives in the majors this year.
"Both of those will be strongly fancied, but it's going to be a very different test."
