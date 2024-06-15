US Open 2024 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times for third round at Pinehurst

Overnight leader Ludvig Åberg has been paired with Bryson DeChambeau for the final Saturday tee time at the US Open of 8.35pm (BST).

That's just in time to see world No 1 Scottie Scheffler begin his third round at 3.01pm after only just making the cut mark at five over par.

Rory McIlroy, two shots off the lead at three under, is paired with Tony Finau and will tee off at 8.13pm, while Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry - both one stroke better off - are in the penultimate pairing at 8.24pm.

Groupings and tee times for the third round of the 124th US Open, held Pinehurst Resort & Country Club's Course No 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

1344 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Sahith Theegala

1355 Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1406 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Greyserman

1417 Justin Lower, Dean Burmester (Rsa)

1428 Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Brandon Wu

1439 Luke Clanton (x), Brendon Todd

1450 Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1501 Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

1512 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Greyson Sigg

1523 Austin Eckroat, David Puig (Esp)

1539 Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

1550 J.T Poston, Wyndham Clark

1601 Aaron Rai (Eng), Neal Shipley (x)

1612 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Daniel Berger

1623 Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1634 Gunnar Broin (x), Brian Campbell

1645 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Jordan Spieth

1656 Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1707 Adam Svensson (Can), Mark Hubbard

1718 Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson

1729 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1745 Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott (Aus)

1756 Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber

1807 Sepp Straka (Aut), Brian Harman

1818 Nico Echavarria (Col), Sam Bennett

1829 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), SH Kim (Kor)

1840 Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1851 Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia (Esp)

1902 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Sam Burns

1913 Billy Horschel, Zac Blair

1924 Corey Conners (Can), Tim Widing (Swe)

1940 Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele

1951 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tom Kim (Kor)

2002 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

2013 Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

2024 Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry (Bel)

2035 Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg

