US Open 2024: Rory McIlroy says he has 'great chance' of chasing down Bryson DeChambeau on final day at Pinehurst

Rory McIlroy says he's got "a great chance" going into the final round of the US Open at Pinehurst, despite sitting three strokes behind overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau.

McIlroy remains without a major win since claiming a fourth with his 2014 PGA Championship victory, the world No 3 posting 20 top-10 finishes at major championships since.

Five have those have come in the last five years at the US Open, including when coming second to Wyndham Clark last year.

"I love the test that Pinehurst is presenting," McIlroy told reporters after his one-under 69 on Saturday to sit four under for the week.

"You've got to focus and concentrate on every single shot out there. It's what a US Open should be like and it's obviously great to be in the mix.

"As I said at the start of the week, it's a style of golf that I've started to try and embrace over these last few years, and it's the reason that my performances at the US Open have been much improved over the last half a decade."

He added: "I feel like two shots, three shots, four shots, I've got a great chance going into tomorrow.

"The last few holes are playing very, very difficult."

DeChambeau hopes to give fans 'something special'

It's a three-stroke lead that DeChambeau holds over McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Matthieu Pavon going into the final round after a stunning three-under 67 from the 2020 US Open champion on Saturday.

DeChambeau's victory at Winged Foot four years ago came without crowds due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but he is proving a crowd favourite this week.

"The crowd support has been fantastic," he told Sky Sports. "It's amazing. I can't thank them enough - and I'll continue to feed off of them.

"I gave it everything I had out there today.

"Tomorrow it's about fairways and greens and let's see if I can give them something special."

DeChambeau added, when speaking to reporters: "It's the same quote I've said all week: trying to have boring golf.

"Middle of the green never moves, so I am going to try and hit a lot of the greens, give myself some good looks on some holes and two-putt a lot."

The 30-year-old also played down any potential injury fears after he calling for the physio round the turn and even spotted receiving some treatment in the woods after playing the 10th hole.

"It was tougher to get through on a couple shots, but it's okay," DeChambeau said of the issue.

"I've had it for a long time now. It's just something that popped up."

Analysis: Can McIlroy 'make some noise' and trouble DeChambeau?

Sky Sports' Wayne 'Radar' Riley: "Bryson has no weaknesses. The way he played today, this guy is a machine!"

"Off the tee he just obliterates the ball, his iron play is great, he chips well and he's a great putter. He's box office!

"Three shots in front, the way he is playing, I can't see him losing... unless something spectacular happens and someone comes through the field.

"It's going to be tough for McIlroy.

"But you've got to look at the positives... he's going to get out there in the second-last group tomorrow and has the chance to conduct the orchestra, make some birdies and make some noise.

"Maybe Bryson then starts to hear it. That's what Rory will be thinking about tomorrow."

