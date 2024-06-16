Ladies Italian Open: England's Amy Taylor claims maiden Ladies European Tour title with one-shot win

England’s Amy Taylor secured her breakthrough Ladies European Tour title with a dramatic one-shot win at the Ladies Italian Open.

The 23-year-old carded a three-under 69 on the final day at Golf Nazionale, mixing six birdies with three bogeys to finish on 10 under and one clear of Spain's Maria Hernandez.

Taylor took a one-shot lead into the final day and pulled clear of the field with four birdies in a six-hole stretch from the third, only to give the chasing pack hope with bogeys at the 11th and 13th.

Image: Amy Taylor played alongside Tiffany Arafi and Pia Babnik on the final day

Further birdies at the 14th and 16th gave Taylor a two-shot cushion heading to the par-five last, where a bogey was enough to take the trophy and secure her LET status for the next three years.

"I have no words at the moment!" she said after the victory. "I can't really believe it. Earlier this week I went to the [Trevi] fountain in Rome and I did throw a coin in and wish that I would win! I didn't tell anyone, but it came true!

"I knew I had two putts for it when I was on the 18th green. Harry [Ewing] my caddie said, 'just tap it down there', and I hit it three-foot past! So he might have aged a bit because of me today, but I'm just happy I was able to hole the one coming back. I still won so it's ok!"

Hernandez came close to a second LET title - and first since 2010 - thanks to finishing her final-round 67 with an incredible chip-in eagle on the par-five 18th, while France's Camille Chevalier claimed a share of third on seven under alongside Shannon Tan and Italian amateur Francesca Fiorellini.

Five players ended the week in a tie for sixth, a group which included Pia Babnik, Taylor's playing partner Alessandra Fanali - who fired a five-under 67 - Emma Spitz, Kirsten Rudgeley and Diksha Dagar.

What's next?

The women's major season continues at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, held at Sahalee Country Club in Washington and all four rounds live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 9pm.

