Ladies European Tour 2024 schedule: Dates, venues and Aramco Team Series events for the new season
The Solheim Cup highlights a packed 2024 calendar on the Ladies European Tour, where Europe will look to retain the trophy on American soil; Watch the LET throughout the season live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 19/12/23 8:59am
The schedule for the 2024 Ladies European Tour season, with a minimum of 31 events across 20 countries as part of a bumper calendar.
The highlights will include the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Solheim Cup in Gainesville, Virginia, and the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews, which will be the final qualification event for the European Solheim Cup team.
There will be more than €34m (£29.3m) in total prize money, including a purse of US$5m (£3.9m) at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented by PIF, which will be played at Riyadh Golf Club for the first time.
- Ladies European Tour: Latest headlines and highlights
- NOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 months
- Get Sports | Download the Sky Sports app
Full 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule (as announced on December 15):
February 8-11 - Magical Kenya Ladies Open - Venue TBC
February 15-18 - Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented by PIF - Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
February 22-24 - Lalla Meryem Cup - Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Rabat, Morocco
March 8-10 - Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - USA - Venue TBC
March 29-31 - NSW Women's Open - Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club, NSW, Australia
April 5-7 - Australian Women's Classic - Bonville Golf Resort, Bonville, Australia
April 18-21 - Joburg Ladies Open - Modderfontein Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
April 25-28 - Investec South African Women's Open - Erinvale Country & Golf Estate, Cape Town, South Africa
May 10-12 - Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Seoul - Venue TBC
May 16-19 - Amundi German Masters - Venue TBC
May 23-25 - Jabra Ladies Open - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
May 31-June 2 - Dormy Open Helsingborg - Allerum Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden
June 6-9 - Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed - Vasatorps Golf Club, Mörarp, Sweden
TBD (w/b June 10) - Potential event in Europe
June 21-23 - Tipsport Czech Ladies Open - Royal Beroun Golf Club, Prague, Czechia
June 28-30 - VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open - Golf Park Holzhausern, Ennetsee, Switzerland
July 3-5 - Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - London - Centurion Club, St Albans, England
July 11-14 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
July 19-21 - Dutch Ladies Open, powered by GOLF.NL - Hilversumsche Golf Club, Hilversum, Netherlands
August 7-10 - Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games - Le Golf National, Paris, France
August 15-18 - Women's Scottish Open - Venue TBC
August 22-25 - AIG Women's Open - The Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
August 29-September 1 - KPMG Women's Irish Open - Carton House, The O'Meara Course, Dublin, Ireland
September 13-15 - The Solheim Cup - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, USA
September 19-22 - Confirmed event in Europe - Venue TBC
September 26-28 - Lacoste Ladies Open de France - Golf Barriere Deauville, Deauville, France
October 4-6 - Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Asia - TBC
October date TBC - Hero Women's Indian Open - DLF Country Club, Gurgaon, Delhi, India
November 1-3 - Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Riyadh - Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
November 21-23 - Mallorca Ladies Golf Open - Golf Son Muntaner, Palma, Mallorca, Spain
November 28-December 1 - Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España - Venue TBC
Watch all the women's majors, the Solheim Cup, the Ryder Cup and the end of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour seasons exclusively live over the coming months on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the Ladies European Tour and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for six months.