Ladies European Tour 2024 schedule: Dates, venues and Aramco Team Series events for the new season

The schedule for the 2024 Ladies European Tour season, with a minimum of 31 events across 20 countries as part of a bumper calendar.

The highlights will include the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Solheim Cup in Gainesville, Virginia, and the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews, which will be the final qualification event for the European Solheim Cup team.

There will be more than €34m (£29.3m) in total prize money, including a purse of US$5m (£3.9m) at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented by PIF, which will be played at Riyadh Golf Club for the first time.

Charley Hull finished runner-up in two majors in 2023 and feature for Team Europe in their Solheim Cup draw

Full 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule (as announced on December 15):

February 8-11 - Magical Kenya Ladies Open - Venue TBC

February 15-18 - Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented by PIF - Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

February 22-24 - Lalla Meryem Cup - Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Rabat, Morocco

March 8-10 - Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - USA - Venue TBC

March 29-31 - NSW Women's Open - Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club, NSW, Australia

April 5-7 - Australian Women's Classic - Bonville Golf Resort, Bonville, Australia

April 18-21 - Joburg Ladies Open - Modderfontein Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

April 25-28 - Investec South African Women's Open - Erinvale Country & Golf Estate, Cape Town, South Africa

May 10-12 - Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Seoul - Venue TBC

May 16-19 - Amundi German Masters - Venue TBC

May 23-25 - Jabra Ladies Open - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

May 31-June 2 - Dormy Open Helsingborg - Allerum Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

June 6-9 - Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed - Vasatorps Golf Club, Mörarp, Sweden

TBD (w/b June 10) - Potential event in Europe

June 21-23 - Tipsport Czech Ladies Open - Royal Beroun Golf Club, Prague, Czechia

June 28-30 - VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open - Golf Park Holzhausern, Ennetsee, Switzerland

July 3-5 - Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - London - Centurion Club, St Albans, England

July 11-14 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 19-21 - Dutch Ladies Open, powered by GOLF.NL - Hilversumsche Golf Club, Hilversum, Netherlands

August 7-10 - Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games - Le Golf National, Paris, France

August 15-18 - Women's Scottish Open - Venue TBC

August 22-25 - AIG Women's Open - The Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

August 29-September 1 - KPMG Women's Irish Open - Carton House, The O'Meara Course, Dublin, Ireland

September 13-15 - The Solheim Cup - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, USA

September 19-22 - Confirmed event in Europe - Venue TBC

September 26-28 - Lacoste Ladies Open de France - Golf Barriere Deauville, Deauville, France

October 4-6 - Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Asia - TBC

October date TBC - Hero Women's Indian Open - DLF Country Club, Gurgaon, Delhi, India

November 1-3 - Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Riyadh - Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

November 21-23 - Mallorca Ladies Golf Open - Golf Son Muntaner, Palma, Mallorca, Spain

November 28-December 1 - Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España - Venue TBC

