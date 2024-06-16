Angel Cabrera: Former Masters champion earns first win since release from prison at Paul Lawrie Match Play

Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera secure a first victory since his release from prison with an impressive win at the Paul Lawrie Match Play.

Cabrera, who won the US Open in 2007 and The Masters in 2009, beat South African James Kingston 3 and 1 in the final of the Legends Tour event at Hanbury Manor.

The 54-year-old Argentinian was convicted in 2021 of assault, theft and legal intimidation of former partner Cecilia Torres Mana and assault of another former partner, Micaela Escudero. He spent a total of 30 months in prison.

In an interview with Golf Digest following his release in August last year, Cabrera said: "I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted and when I wanted. That was wrong.

"I ask Micaela for forgiveness. I ask Celia for forgiveness. They had the bad luck of being with me when I was at my worst. I wasn't the devil, but I did bad things. I am deeply embarrassed because I disappointed the people closest to me and everyone who loves me through golf.

"Golf gave me everything and I know I will never be able to repay the debt I owe this sport."

Image: Cabrera was playing alongside James Kingston in the final at Hanbury Manor

Speaking after his win over Kingston in the Legends Tour event, Cabrera said: "I'm very happy. I worked hard in the last three months, very hard for this. Now, for this moment, I enjoyed it.

"I can say I feel very emotional now. I am going to play next week and then I have to keep working, I've got to keep working because this game is very difficult."

