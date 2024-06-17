US Open 2024: How Rory McIlroy will be haunted by losing out to Bryson DeChambeau at Pinehurst No 2

Sir Nick Faldo fears that Rory McIlroy’s US Open heartbreak could haunt him for the rest of his career after blowing a glorious opportunity to claim an elusive fifth major title.

McIlroy was in prime position to end his decade-long major drought when he charged up the leaderboard on the final day at Pinehurst No 2, with four birdies in a five-hole stretch taking him two clear of overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau with five holes to play.

The Northern Irishman missed at putt from inside three feet at the par-three 15th, having converted all 496 previous efforts from that distance this season, although he still held a share of the lead heading to the par-four last despite also bogeying the 16th.

McIlroy then missed another putt from less than four feet at the 18th to fall back to five under, as DeChambeau produced a stunning 55-yard bunker shot to set up a close-range par and claim a remarkable one-shot victory.

The former world No 1 declined the speak to the media after his second successive US Open runner-up finish, leaving the course within minutes of DeChambeau's win, while Faldo - commentating for Sky Sports - said: "That's going to haunt Rory for the rest of his life, those two misses.

"It was an unbelievable finish. That was a four of all fours to finish from Bryson and the celebration of all celebrations! Rory will be broken-hearted, so I feel for him. He's going to be gutted, absolutely gutted."

How 'disappointment' could hurt McIlroy

McIlroy has now posted six consecutive top-10 finishes in the US Open without winning and has 21 major top-10s since his 2014 PGA Championship success, with Dame Laura Davies - a four-time major champion - questioning the impact his latest near-miss could have.

"It was one of the all-time great up-and-downs from DeChambeau to win a major championship, but it's a bitter disappointment for Rory," Davies said. "He [McIlroy] had it in the bag.

"It wasn't bad golf, he missed a few putts - and that will be a bitter pill for him to swallow. He probably hit the wrong club into 15, that started the problems. The miss at 16 was inexplicable, then the one at 18 I don't think was necessarily a bad putt.

"It shows just how hard it is to win a golf tournament, let alone the US Open - probably the hardest test they've had for many a year. Sometimes it just doesn't go your way at the end. Will it hurt him? It really could do. It's such a disappointing loss.

"He'll be remembered for the two putts, but he played some unbelievable golf to get to four under at one stage. He can take heart from the fact he put himself into position again. He will win one, we know he will at some point, but this will be hard for him to take."

Radar: Fifth major 'slipped through the fingers'

McIlroy came into the final day three off the lead and mixed five birdies with four bogeys during his final-round 69, which contained several impressive up and downs to save par before his string of dropped shots over the closing stretch.

"He [McIlroy] just wasn't up to it today," Sky Sports' Wayne 'Radar' Riley said. "He missed two short putts and you should be holing them. There was nothing wrong the greens - they are very fast, but it surprises everyone that he missed those.

Image: Rory McIlroy's wait for a fifth major title continues after another runner-up finish at the US Open

"He has been there and done it before, won all sorts of championships, but today I thought he would get over the line. That was sad to watch. This is just one of those ones where it's going to hurt.

"McIlroy has been in some situations before - he has been upset before and bounced straight back. He's a tough cookie and you don't get to where you are, the best golfer on the planet for however long, but major No 5 was there and it slipped through his fingers.

"We thought Rory was going to win it but it wasn't to be... and let's face it, Bryson, the whole week has been the star of the show here. He's been so popular, box-office at times and a worthy champion. I was expecting a play-off but it wasn't to be and Bryson won.

DeChambeau: McIlroy will be fuelled by major failure

DeChambeau becomes the first player to win multiple US Open titles since fellow LIV Golf League member Brooks Koepka defended the trophy in 2018, although has backed McIlroy to bounce back and add to his major tally.

"He [McIlroy] is one of the best to ever play," DeChambeau said in his post-round press conference. "Being able to fight against a great like that is pretty special. For him to miss that putt, I'd never wish it on anybody. It just happened to play out that way.

"He'll win multiple more major championships. There's no doubt. I think that fire in him is going to continue to grow. I have nothing but respect for how he plays the game of golf.

"I'm sure it will fuel Rory's fire even more. He's a strong-minded individual. Rory is going to do it. I'd love to have a lot more battles with him. It would be a lot of fun."

What's next for McIlroy?

McIlroy is due to make an immediate return to action at the Travelers Championship, the latest of the PGA Tour's Signature Events and live from Thursday on Sky Sports, before taking two weeks off ahead of his Genesis Scottish Open title defence.

The 35-year-old then stay in Scotland for The Open at Royal Troon from July 18-21, where McIlroy will look to avoid taking his major drought into an 11 season. Stream the PGA Tour, majors and more with NOW.