Tiger Woods: PGA Tour Board creates 'lifetime achievement exemption category' for golf legend

Tiger Woods will be given a lifetime exemption into PGA Tour Signature Events starting next year.

An additional Signature Events sponsor exemption will be created to recognise Woods in his own category having reached an exceptional lifetime achievement threshold of more than 80 career wins.

The exemption, voted through by the PGA Tour policy board, enables Woods to participate in all eight signature tournaments of the tour for the rest of his career, each of which has substantial prize money and limited fields.

The 48-year-old, who counts 15 majors among his 82 wins on the PGA Tour, has been playing a limited schedule for years due to several injuries and has not automatically qualified for these events.

Woods has competed in only nine official PGA Tour events in the past three seasons since returning to action at the 2022 Masters. The only non-major event he has competed in is the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles, which he hosts.

In his first four starts this year, Woods withdrew from one event, finished last among those who made the cut at the Masters and then missed the cut at the PGA Championship and last week's US Open.

In the US Open, Woods finished his two rounds seven over par, meaning that he missed the cut after ending just two shots over the limit with 74 golfers making the cut on five over.

Signature Events are limited-field tournaments featuring top players with increased prize money. In 2024, three of the eight Signature events featured a 36-hole cut while the remaining five did not have a cut.

For 2024, the top 50 players from the previous season's FedExCup points list through the Tour Championship were eligible to participate in all Signature Events this year.

