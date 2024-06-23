KLM Open: Guido Migliozzi claims fourth DP World Tour title after dramatic play-off win over Joe Dean, Marcus Kinhult

Protests saw a two-hour delay to the final round for most of the field; Guido Migliozzi defeated Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult on the second extra play-off hole in the Netherlands to claim a first DP World Tour win since September 2022
Sunday 23 June 2024 19:53, UK
Guido Migliozzi snatched a fourth DP World Tour title after coming through a three-way play-off to claim a dramatic victory at the KLM Open.
Migliozzi had four bogeys in a six-hole stretch around the turn but birdied two of his last three holes to post a final-round 70 at The International in Amsterdam, seeing him end the week on 11 under alongside Marcus Kinhult and England's Joe Dean.
The players returned to the par-five 18th for the play-off, where all three reached the green in two and two-putted for birdie, before Migliozzi prevailed in impressive fashion on the second extra hole.
Dean had to lay up after finding thick rough off the tee and Kinhult found the water with his second shot, leaving both posting pars, as Migliozzi reached the par-five green in two and two-putted from just over 60 feet to close out a first win since the 2022 Open de France.
"It's been a great battle," said Migliozzi, whose bogey on the 10th came after he could not find his original drive inside the permitted three minutes. "After I lost the ball on 10 inside me I was like 'If I can go through this, then I can do it'.
"I never thought I was done. I always try to make birdies and try to come back and here it is now. It's an incredible feeling."
Victory lifts Migliozzi to eighth in the latest Race to Dubai standings, while Dean and Kinhult both shared second after their final-round 68s. Migliozzi's win sees him qualify for The Open next month at Royal Troon, via the Open Qualifying Series, with Dean taking the other spot due to his higher world ranking than Kinhult.
Dean - who also finished runner-up at the Magical Kenya Open and a part-time delivery driver earlier in the season - had finished his front nine with successive bogeys but fired five birdies after the turn to get into the play-off.
Kinhult posted back-to-back birdies from the 16th and then holed from six feet at the last to save par and also finish on 11 under, while Rasmus Hojgaard finished a further shot back in tied-fourth with Andrea Pavan.
Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin ended the week in sixth spot on nine under, as overnight leader Mikko Korhonen struggled to a closing 75 to finish in a tie for 10th.
Tee times had been delayed by two hours on Sunday when activists blocked the entrance to the course. The first five groups had already teed off but the remaining ones were pushed back, with the leaders eventually getting under way at 3pm local time.
A spokesperson for the DP World Tour said: "Play was disrupted for two hours while a small group of protesters blocked the entrance to the golf course. We would like to thank the marshals, players and spectators for their help while the situation was resolved."
The DP World Tour heads to Italy net for the Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna, held at the Adriatic Golf Club Cervia in Ravenna. Watch live on Thursday from midday on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more, without a contract, with NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland