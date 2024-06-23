KLM Open: Guido Migliozzi claims fourth DP World Tour title after dramatic play-off win over Joe Dean, Marcus Kinhult

Guido Migliozzi snatched a fourth DP World Tour title after coming through a three-way play-off to claim a dramatic victory at the KLM Open.

Migliozzi had four bogeys in a six-hole stretch around the turn but birdied two of his last three holes to post a final-round 70 at The International in Amsterdam, seeing him end the week on 11 under alongside Marcus Kinhult and England's Joe Dean.

The players returned to the par-five 18th for the play-off, where all three reached the green in two and two-putted for birdie, before Migliozzi prevailed in impressive fashion on the second extra hole.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Dean had to lay up after finding thick rough off the tee and Kinhult found the water with his second shot, leaving both posting pars, as Migliozzi reached the par-five green in two and two-putted from just over 60 feet to close out a first win since the 2022 Open de France.

"It's been a great battle," said Migliozzi, whose bogey on the 10th came after he could not find his original drive inside the permitted three minutes. "After I lost the ball on 10 inside me I was like 'If I can go through this, then I can do it'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Guido Migliozzi reflects on coming through a dramatic play-off to claim KLM Open victory

"I never thought I was done. I always try to make birdies and try to come back and here it is now. It's an incredible feeling."

Victory lifts Migliozzi to eighth in the latest Race to Dubai standings, while Dean and Kinhult both shared second after their final-round 68s. Migliozzi's win sees him qualify for The Open next month at Royal Troon, via the Open Qualifying Series, with Dean taking the other spot due to his higher world ranking than Kinhult.

Image: Joe Dean has now made three top-fives this season on the DP World Tour

Dean - who also finished runner-up at the Magical Kenya Open and a part-time delivery driver earlier in the season - had finished his front nine with successive bogeys but fired five birdies after the turn to get into the play-off.

Kinhult posted back-to-back birdies from the 16th and then holed from six feet at the last to save par and also finish on 11 under, while Rasmus Hojgaard finished a further shot back in tied-fourth with Andrea Pavan.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin ended the week in sixth spot on nine under, as overnight leader Mikko Korhonen struggled to a closing 75 to finish in a tie for 10th.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Protest delays start to final round

Tee times had been delayed by two hours on Sunday when activists blocked the entrance to the course. The first five groups had already teed off but the remaining ones were pushed back, with the leaders eventually getting under way at 3pm local time.

Live DP World Tour Golf Thursday 27th June 12:00pm

A spokesperson for the DP World Tour said: "Play was disrupted for two hours while a small group of protesters blocked the entrance to the golf course. We would like to thank the marshals, players and spectators for their help while the situation was resolved."

What's next?

The DP World Tour heads to Italy net for the Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna, held at the Adriatic Golf Club Cervia in Ravenna. Watch live on Thursday from midday on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more, without a contract, with NOW.