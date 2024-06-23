PGA Tour: Scottie Scheffler beats Tom Kim in Travelers Championship play-off after protesters disrupt 72nd hole

Scottie Scheffler returned to winning ways and registered a sixth PGA Tour victory in 10 starts after beating Tom Kim in a dramatic finish at the Travelers Championship.

The world No 1, heading into the final round a shot behind at TPC River Highlands, carded five birdies in a bogey-free 65 to finish on 22 under alongside overnight leader and playing partner Tom Kim.

Kim holed a 10-foot birdie on his final hole to force the play-off, after play was briefly halted when multiple protesters ran onto the 18th green and put coloured powder on the putting surface before being removed by police.

Image: Scottie Scheffler is now a six-time winner on the PGA Tour this season

The green was cleared ahead of the play-off, where Kim was unable to get up and down from the sand and Scheffler made a winning par to become the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1962 to win six times before July on the PGA Tour.

Victory follows wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, The Masters, RBC Heritage and Memorial Tournament already this season, with his latest success extending his advantage at the top of both the world rankings and the FedExCup standings.

Image: Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim played in the final group on Sunday alongside Akshay Bhatia

How Scheffler won another Signature Event

Scheffler opened with five straight pars before taking advantage of the par-five sixth and rolling in from 15 feet at the next, then responded to a missed opportunity at the 12th by two-putting from 12 feet to birdie the par-five next.

The two-time major winner fired his approach close at the 14th and added another birdie after driving the green at the par-four 15th, where Kim also picked up a shot to stay within one.

Image: Tom Kim was challenging for a fourth PGA Tour victory and first of the campaign

Kim - who started the day one ahead - had lost his overnight advantage when he reached the turn in level par, only to make three birdies in a six-hole stretch on his back nine to get to 21 under.

Both players failed to convert outside birdie opportunities on the next two holes to keep Scheffler one ahead heading into the par-four last, where Kim almost holed his approach shot to leave him 10 feet from the flag.

Scheffler's second shot just cleared the greenside bunker and finished on the fringe, before play was briefly disrupted when multiple protesters ran onto the green and powder was thrown on the putting surface.

Image: The final group were briefly paused on the 18th green for the protesters to be removed by police

The protesters were quickly removed and the green cleared of debris, with Scheffler's outside birdie try stopping on the right edge before Kim poured in his effort to take the contest to a play-off.

Kim saw his approach plug in a bunker and left him unable to save par, as Scheffler missed his birdie effort but tapped in for victory - the 12th of his PGA Tour career and fourth in a Signature Event this season.

"It has been a great season," Scheffler said. "I've been fortunate to come away with some wins and it has been a lot of fun. Tom played his heart out today. He's a great player, great champion and it was fun battling with him today."

Tom Hoge carded a final-round 62 to jump into tied-third with Sungjae Im, while Patrick Cantlay shared fifth spot with Tony Finau, Justin Thomas and Akshay Bhatia.

Cameron Young, who carded just the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history during the third round, opened with four straight birdies and carded a four-under 66 to finish tied-ninth with Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman.

What's next?

The PGA Tour heads to Michigan next for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Rickie Fowler returns as defending champion at Detroit Golf Club.