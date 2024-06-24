Women's PGA Championship: Amy Yang eases to maiden major with dominant three-stroke victory

Amy Yang secured her maiden major victory after cruising to an emphatic three-shot victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Washington.

Yang took a two-shot lead into the final day at Sahalee Country Club and never left top spot during an impressive display, where she increased her lead to seven strokes before a late wobble over her closing holes.

The world No 25 dropped three shots in a two-hole stretch but held enough of an advantage to give little hope to the chasing pack, with Yang closing out a level-par 72 to finish comfortably ahead of a three-way tie for second.

Image: Amy Yang had previously posted 12 top-five finishes in majors without victory

Playing partner Miyu Yamashita shared second alongside former world No 1s Lilia Vu and Jin Young Ko, while Lauren Heritage - in the final group - shared fifth with Ally Ewing on three under.

How Yang secured major breakthrough

Yang fired her approach to close range to set up an opening-hole birdie but failed to take advantage of the par-five next, allowing playing partners Hartlage and Yamashita to get back within two by converting their birdie opportunities.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Saturday 29th June 11:00pm

The Korean responded to a bogey at the third by chipping in from off the fifth green to match Hartlage's birdie and stay one ahead, then avoided a bogey at the par-five next despite finding a horror lie in the sand with her approach.

Hartlage double-bogeyed the seventh and allowed Yang to move five clear with a birdie at the par-four next, with the overnight leader still remaining in control of the tournament despite starting her back nine with a bogey.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Yang birdied the par-five next and made an eight-foot birdie at the par-three 13th, which moved her six clear when Vu - playing several groups ahead - undid some of her three-birdie burst on the back nine with a dropped shot at the 14th.

The lead briefly increased to seven until Yang followed a three-putt bogey at the 16th by double bogeying the par-three next, having found water off the tee, although she was still able to par the last and complete the biggest win in her career.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I'm lost for words right now," Yang said. "I always wanted to win a major and I've come close several times. I started doubting myself about whether I was ever going to win a major before I retire, because I've been on tour quite a while, but I'm so grateful and very happy to!"

Lexi Thompson recovered from being eight over after eight holes to salvage a two-over 74 and end the week tied-ninth, with Linn Grant the highest-performing European and also ending the week on one under.

Image: Lexi Thompson ended the week tied-ninth despite a shocking start to her final round

England's Charley Hull posted a two-over 74 to end the week on one over, with Celine Boutier a further shot back and Ireland's Leona Maguire ending on four over after rounds of 75 and 76 over the weekend.

What's next?

The LPGA Tour switches to team golf for its next event, with the Dow Championship taking place at Midland Country Club in Michigan from Thursday and live coverage of the final two rounds on Sky Sports.

There are two women's majors remaining this year, both live on Sky Sports, with the Amundi Evian Championship in France from July 11-14 before the AIG Women's Open takes place at St Andrews from August 22-25. Stream the LPGA Tour, majors and more, without a contract, with NOW.