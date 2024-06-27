Scottie Scheffler looking forward to competing at 2024 Olympic Games after sixth win of PGA Tour season

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler became the first golfer to record six wins on the PGA Tour before July since Arnold Palmer in 1962 after beating Tom Kim in a play-off at the Travelers Championship.

In the blog below, the reigning Masters champion reflects on pipping a good friend to victory, not defining himself by wins, and how much he is looking forward to competing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris...

It's pretty special to win my sixth tournament and it's been a great season. I've been fortunate to come away with some wins and it's been a lot of fun. Tom Kim played his heart out and it was fun battling him. He's one of my good buddies and play a lot of golf together at home in Dallas as well as out here on Tour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Travelers Championship as Scheffler beat Tom Kim in a play-off

It's always fun competing against your friends but it's also really tough. Then when I see him make bogey in the play-off hole, it hurts because that's my friend. However, Tom should remember the putt he made on 18 (in regulation play to make the play-off) because it was pretty special.

I'm sure that's something he'll remember for a long time. He's got a habit of making those putts when it matters. He's got the right attitude to play out here for a long time and he's only 22. I told him he's a great player and a great champion, and I'm proud of him.

During the final round, the putts were hanging right around the edge and I felt like I hit a lot of good putts, especially on the back nine. Man, it was tough watching each one roll by the edge but I kept fighting and stayed in it.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

I think standing on the 13th tee, we were all tied and I kind of told myself like if I birdied three of the last six, it would be a play-off at worst. That kind of got me to a different frame of thinking because I felt I hit a lot of good shots and I hadn't really made as many birdies as I hoped to, and if I stayed patient, I would be able to make some birdies which I did.

Scheffler: Olympics will be very special

I feel like I haven't always been able to get it across the line at tournaments where they're more of a shoot-out. Most of my wins have been on some difficult golf courses, so it's nice to be able to come here where putting is so important and holing the right putts when you need to is important.

As most of you know, I try to not look too far into the past or look too far into the future. I've been very fortunate to come away with some wins this year and it's been fun. It is a lot of hard work paying off, and I'm very grateful to have some trophies to show for it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scheffler brought his baby Bennett to the winner's interview after the Travelers Championship

I've talked a good amount about why I don't really define myself by my wins or by my losses, and I do my best to compete and have the right attitude.

It's been a tremendous year and I'm grateful to have some wins, and I'm looking forward to competing in the Open, playing in the Olympics and then the FedExCup Playoffs. And I think I should be on the Presidents Cup team, and after that, I'll take a break.

I think the Olympics is going to be very special. Any time you're able to represent your country and wear the flag is something very few people get to experience, and I'm very proud to be representing the USA.

I'm very grateful as that's something I've been looking forward to for a long time and it will be very special going over there and competing with the other three guys (Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark). Hopefully, we'll be able to bring home some medals for the USA.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

I don't set long-term goals, I never have. I've always been best just when I stay in the present. I have what I would call dreams and aspirations and those will probably never change, but as far as goals for the year, nothing really changes for me. I show up, and it's most important for me to have the right attitude and try and compete.

I feel like the team around me this year has done a great job of getting on me a little bit when my attitude is not where it needs to be. I feel like on the golf course, Teddy (caddie Ted Scott) and I have been as tough this year as we've been in a long time and it's been a lot of fun.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.