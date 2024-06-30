Italian Open: Marcel Siem beats Tom McKibbin in a play-off for sixth European tour win

Marcel Siem beat Tom McKibbin in a play-off to win the Italian Open on Sunday and secure his sixth victory on the European tour in his fourth event back from hip surgery in February.

Both Siem and McKibbin finished at 10-under overall and then Siem birdied the opening play-off hole to seal it.

Siem was three strokes ahead of clubhouse leader McKibbin eight holes into his final round, only for four bogeys to put him one stroke back going to the 18th.

But Siem holed a 22-foot putt to finish with an even-par 71 and force the playoff.

"Holing that putt on 18 was one (of) the coolest moments in golf for me and doing it again in a playoff was fantastic," Siem said.

McKibbin posted a bogey-free 65 in his final round at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia.

McKibbin had the consolation prize of earning a spot in the British Open after narrowly missing out on a second DP World Tour title, along with American Sean Crocker, who finished one stroke behind the leaders in a tie for third with Jannik de Bruyn.

The 43-year-old Siem won his first European tour title more than 20 years ago. He lost his tour card in 2021 and won it back at qualifying school last year. Then he won the Indian Open at the start of last year for his first tour victory in more than eight years.