Sky Sports Golf podcast: Marcel Siem on Italian Open win, major hopes and push for the world's top 50

Six-time DP World Tour winner Marcel Siem has put his "massive" party for Italian Open victory on hold to focus on his push towards the world's top 50 over the coming weeks.

Siem marked his fourth event back from hip surgery by defeating Tom McKibbin in a dramatic play-off on Sunday at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, his second DP World Tour title in as many seasons.

The German has never posted a major top-10 and last reached the world's top 50 in 2013, although Siem - who received 450 congratulatory WhatsApp messages for his Italian win - wants to build on his latest DP World Tour success.

"The big plan is to perform better in the big events now, which I have not achieved ever in my life," Siem told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

"The Rolex events, the majors, the big ones - that is the only way to get into the top 50 in the world, get into the Ryder Cup and qualify for The Masters.

"That is my big goal going to the Scottish Open and The Open. I will not throw this away with partying anymore. I have three or four weeks off after The Open and this will be party time, trust me - massively, but these three weeks I'll be working hard."

The German makes an immediate return to action at the BMW International Open on home soil, live on Sky Sports, then features in the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open before taking time to celebrate his Italian title.

"It's going to be massively busy but I'm just going to try and wide the wave," Siem added. "There's so much to play more.

"The European Swing finishes this week and still have a chance to win that, winning two in the row...all these things are on a plate right now.

"I'm trying to give it all, go with the flow and celebrate with the spectators. Let's make a golf party, not an alcohol party."

The bonus podcast edition sees host Josh Antmann talk to Siem about his Italian Open win, the emotions over the closing holes and some of the past doubts about his future in the game, plus much more!

