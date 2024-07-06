PGA Tour: England's Aaron Rai shares halfway lead at John Deere Classic with Harry Hall one back

England's Aaron Rai shares the lead at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic with countryman Harry Hall just a shot further back.

Rai - who topped the leaderboard going into the final round of last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic before eventually finishing in a tie for second behind Cameron Davis - shot a bogey-free, eight-under 63 in Illinois on Friday to rise to 14 under for the event.

CT Pan matched Rai's efforts on the day - the Taiwanese player's blemish-free round featured a 100-foot chip for eagle at the 14th - and he is locked with the Englishman at the head of the field.

Image: England's Harry Hall registered five birdies on a blemish-free Friday

The pair are one stroke clear of Hall, who shot a five-under 66, and two better off than a group of six players on 12 under, including Hayden Springer and Sungjae Im.

Springer carded a 59 in his opening round but had to settle for an even-par 71 a day later as he missed a three-foot par putt and also carded a double-bogey late on at TPC Deere Run.

He said: "It wasn't too bad. It was a little windier today, probably played a little tougher.

"I kind of hit some bumps on the back nine but more just mental errors and not making those short putts than anything else."

Rai continues fine form

Rai, Hall and Springer are each looking to land their first PGA Tour titles, although Rai has won twice on the DP World Tour, including at the 2020 Scottish Open when he beat Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off.

Rai said: "I've been playing well tee-to-green for large parts of this season and that's kind of continued over the last few weeks.

Image: England's Aaron Rai shot an eight-under 68 in the second round of the John Deere Classic

"A couple of weeks ago I spent quite a while on the green. My dad gave me a couple of tips.

"I've started working with John Graham as well, a putting coach who is based out here. Putting all that together has definitely translated onto the course."

Image: CT Pan's sole victory on the PGA Tour to date came at the 2019 RBC Heritage when he beat Matt Kuchar by one stroke

Two-time John Deere Classic champion Jordan Spieth notched two late birdies to make the cut with a four-under 67 but is eight shots adrift heading into the weekend at six under par.

The 2013 and 2015 winner said: "We had yesterday morning with no wind and a chance to really take advantage.

"I had 18 holes of a couple under yesterday, and unless you're absolutely perfect from there, there is not much of a chance of winning.

"That doesn't mean you don't go out and try and shoot 10 under the next day."

