PGA Tour: Davis Thompson two ahead of Aaron Rai going into John Deere Classic final round

American Davis Thompson fired nine birdies in a third-round 62 to take a two-shot lead into the final day of the John Deere Classic.

Soft conditions on the TPC Deere Run in Illinois continued to bring low scores, Thompson moving to 21 under par - two clear of England's Aaron Rai and fellow American Eric Cole.

"I guess it was just my day today," said Thompson, who is seeking his first PGA Tour victory. "The guys behind me are playing really well.

Image: Aaron Rai is two off the lead with 18 holes remaining

"I know it's going to be tough to finish off a golf tournament, but I've done it before. I just have to stay present-minded."

With the final day being played in threesomes with a delayed start in a bid to beat storms, Rai, co-leader after the second round, will play in the last group for the second successive week.

He had six birdies in a round of 66 as he bids to go one better than his second place at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Hayden Springer, who shot a 59 on the opening day, is a further two strokes back on 17 under par after a 66, alongside Taiwan's CT Pan.

Rookie Michael Thorbjohnsen and amateur Luke Clanton are among those on 16 under par, while a third-round 70 saw England's Harry Hall tumble down the leaderboard to seven shots adrift.

Watch the final round of the John Deere Classic live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on Sunday.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.