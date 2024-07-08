Who is playing at the 152nd Open Championship? Field as it stands ahead of Royal Troon major, live on Sky Sports

Davis Thompson, Ewen Ferguson and CT Pan are the latest players to book their spots in the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, which is live on Sky Sports from July 18-21.

Field for the 152nd Open Championship as it stands (players listed in alphabetical order)

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Mason Andersen

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Bjork

Denwit Boriboonsub

Dan Bradbury

Keegan Bradley

Daniel Brown

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Alex Cejka

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Darren Clarke

Dominic Clemons (a)

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Sean Crocker

John Daly

Jason Day

Santiago de la Fuente (a)

Joe Dean

Bryson DeChambeau

Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)

David Duval

Austin Eckroat

Ernie Els

Nacho Elvira

Harris English

Ewen Ferguson

Jaime Montojo Fernandez (a)

Darren Fichardt

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Todd Hamilton

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Michael Hendry

Russell Henley

Angel Hidalgo

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Sam Horsfield

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sam Hutsby

Sungjae Im

Aguri Iwasaki

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Yuto Katsuragawa

Tom Kim

Si Woo Kim

Minkyu Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Kazuma Kobori

Brooks Koepka

Gun-Taek Koh

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Justin Leonard

Charlie Lindh

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Matteo Manassero

Luis Masaveu (a)

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Jack McDonald

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Joaquin Niemann

Liam Nolan (a)

Vincent Norrman

Andy Ogletree

Thorbjorn Olesen

Jacob Skov Olesen (a)

Louis Oosthuizen

CT Pan

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

.J.T. Poston

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Gordon Sargent (a)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Shubhankar Sharma

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

Sebastian Soderberg

Younghan Song

Matthew Southgate

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Jasper Stubbs (a)

Jesper Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Altin van der Merwe (a)

Ryan Van Velzen

Matt Wallace

Jeung-Hun Wang

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

