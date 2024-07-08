Who is playing at the 152nd Open Championship? Field as it stands ahead of Royal Troon major, live on Sky Sports

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and more set to tee it up at Royal Troon in 152nd Open Championship, live on Sky Sports between July 18-21; Scotland's Ewen Ferguson wins BMW International Open to clinch spot, while Davis Thompson victorious at John Deere Classic to nail place
Monday 8 July 2024 10:35, UK
Davis Thompson, Ewen Ferguson and CT Pan are the latest players to book their spots in the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, which is live on Sky Sports from July 18-21.
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Abraham Ancer
Mason Andersen
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Bjork
Denwit Boriboonsub
Dan Bradbury
Keegan Bradley
Daniel Brown
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Jorge Campillo
Laurie Canter
Patrick Cantlay
John Catlin
Alex Cejka
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Darren Clarke
Dominic Clemons (a)
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Sean Crocker
John Daly
Jason Day
Santiago de la Fuente (a)
Joe Dean
Bryson DeChambeau
Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)
David Duval
Austin Eckroat
Ernie Els
Nacho Elvira
Harris English
Ewen Ferguson
Jaime Montojo Fernandez (a)
Darren Fichardt
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Lucas Glover
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Todd Hamilton
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Michael Hendry
Russell Henley
Angel Hidalgo
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Rasmus Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Sam Horsfield
Rikuya Hoshino
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sam Hutsby
Sungjae Im
Aguri Iwasaki
Stephan Jaeger
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Matthew Jordan
Masahiro Kawamura
Yuto Katsuragawa
Tom Kim
Si Woo Kim
Minkyu Kim
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Kazuma Kobori
Brooks Koepka
Gun-Taek Koh
Romain Langasque
Thriston Lawrence
Min Woo Lee
Justin Leonard
Charlie Lindh
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert MacIntyre
Matteo Manassero
Luis Masaveu (a)
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Jack McDonald
Rory McIlroy
Tom McKibbin
Maverick McNealy
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Guido Migliozzi
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Keita Nakajima
Joaquin Niemann
Liam Nolan (a)
Vincent Norrman
Andy Ogletree
Thorbjorn Olesen
Jacob Skov Olesen (a)
Louis Oosthuizen
CT Pan
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Victor Perez
.J.T. Poston
David Puig
Jon Rahm
Justin Rose
Gordon Sargent (a)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Shubhankar Sharma
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Cameron Smith
Elvis Smylie
Sebastian Soderberg
Younghan Song
Matthew Southgate
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Sepp Straka
Jasper Stubbs (a)
Jesper Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Sami Valimaki
Altin van der Merwe (a)
Ryan Van Velzen
Matt Wallace
Jeung-Hun Wang
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
