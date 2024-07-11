Rory McIlroy: Four-time major champion makes strong start on golf return at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy was making his golf return on Thursday, a month on from his US Open heartbreak; McIlroy will be back in action on Friday at the Genesis Scottish Open ahead of The Open next week, both live on Sky Sports Golf
Rory McIlroy made a strong start at the Scottish Open on his return to golf, ahead of The Open next week.
McIlroy shot five under par and is one shot behind leaders Maximilian Kieffer and Li Haotong, who carded rounds of 64.
The 35-year-old was making his first appearance since his painful final day at the US Open last month, where he failed to hold his two-shot lead in the final five holes after missing two putts from inside four feet to allow Bryson DeChambeau to snatch a one-shot victory.
"I think it was a bit of a slow start," said McIlroy after his return to action. "A bit up and down. I hit a couple of shots over the first few holes that I guess haven't seen in practice over the last 10 days.
"A bit of a reminder that golf isn't as easy as sometimes I think it is! Then I started to feel good, especially on the front nine, I started to hit some good drives and iron chances.
"Overall, a good start, especially after a scrappy start over the first seven holes."
McIlroy carded three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine of the Renaissance Club to reach the turn in one under par.
However, he eagled the third and found two more birdies on the front nine in tricky conditions.
In the week after the US Open, McIlroy took time out from the sport to "process everything and build himself up" for his title defence in Scotland and his latest major start at The Open, spending a few days in Manhattan to reflect on his US Open performance.
"I've always liked to figure out things myself. I'm not one to reach out for advice because then, for me, I always want to own my success and disappointments," he added.
"I think being able to figure it out yourself and giving yourself that time is a good thing."
