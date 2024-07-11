Evian Championship: Gemma Dryburgh claims shares of lead after opening round as Charley Hull suffers nightmare start

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh claimed a share of the lead after day one of the Evian Championship.

Dryburgh carded seven birdies in a flawless opening 64 to join Sweden's Ingrid Lindblad and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit at the top of the leaderboard at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Starting on the back nine, Dryburgh rolled in a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th and picked up further shots on the 17th, 18th, second and seventh.

"I actually had a great chance on my first hole, the 10th, then went three in a row after that," Dryburgh, who finished eighth in this event last year, said.

"I'm putting well, just seeing the lines really well. My putting coach, Nick Soto, has been with me this week so I think the work has paid off.

"Also struck the ball well, obviously no dropped shots so that was nice to do around here. It's not an easy course but I have some really good memories from here last year finishing top 10.

"I think a lot of the girls have been here quite a few times. This is my third time playing it as a major, played the qualifier years ago. Just having seen it a few times really helps.

"I think this is my caddie's seventh Evian so that experience helps a lot, just knowing where to miss sometimes and where the best putts are. I think that can really help."

France's Celine Boutier began the defence of her title with a two-under-par 69, a score matched by Solheim Cup partner Georgia Hall despite the former AIG Women's Open winner making double bogeys on the first and 12th.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff won a car at the Evian Championship with a hole in one at the 16th, after amateur Chun Wei Wu also made an ace during the opening round

World number one Nelly Korda, who was forced to withdraw from last week's Aramco Team Series event in Hemel Hempstead after being bitten by a dog, also returned a 69 which included six birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys.

Ireland's Leona Maguire, who won the Aramco event, is eight shots off the pace after a 72.

England's Charley Hull endured a nightmare opening round, shooting an eight-over par 79 to all but end the world No 9's chances of making the cut.

Another English player to struggle on Thursday was Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who finished four-over despite claiming a hole in one at the par-three 16th hole.

"It's incredible," the two-time Solheim Cup winner said. "For me, it was clear right away that I was going for the flag if there's a Porsche at stake. It's mind-blowing, a very cool moment."

