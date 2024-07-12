Evian Championship: Charley Hull set to miss the cut as play is suspended during second round

Charley Hull is set to miss the cut at the Evian Championship as play was suspended during the second round due to bad weather.

The English hopeful, who has three second-placed finishes at majors and nine top-10s without winning one, is four over par - albeit four under through 13 holes of her second round - and with the projected cut mark at even par.

Hull endured a nightmare opening round, shooting an eight-over par 79 on Thursday.

England's Georgia Hall, meanwhile, moved six shots behind early pace-setter Ayaka Furue with a four-under second round of 67.

Hall, a former Women's British Open winner in 2017, covered her first 10 holes in one over par before carding birdies on the 11th, 15th and 16th and making an eagle on the 18th.

Image: Georgia Hall has been struggling with a shoulder injury but carded an impressive four-under round of 67 on Friday

Hull, six under for the tournament, overcome a shoulder injury to play this week and said of the issue: "I was actually worse than yesterday, especially on the front nine. Just trying to make contact with the ball.

"So I'm just thrilled with the way I'm playing at the moment. I'll see the physio and try to make it better. I've got 24 hours before I tee off again, so that should be enough hopefully."

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, who shared the lead after an opening 64, sits alongside Hall on six under after recovering from three early bogeys to birdie the eighth and ninth before play was called off as she headed round the turn.

Image: Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh led after round one of the Evian Championship

At the moment they are all left chasing Furue of Japan, who is 12 under after following up an opening 65 with a six-under second round through 13 holes.

Stephanie Kyriacou and Hae-Ran Ryu were tied for second at nine under when their second rounds were interrupted, with Patty Tavatanakit and Angela Stanford one further back.

In among a group on seven under is Yu Jin Sung, who returned the best score of the second round so far, an eight-under 63.

France's Celine Boutier, the defending champion, is five under after going round in 68 on Friday, while world No 1 Nelly Korda is flirting with the cut line at one under for the week through 14 holes of her second round.

