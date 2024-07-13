Evian Championship: Stephanie Kyriacou holds one-shot lead as Gemma Dryburgh plays 27 holes in one day

Stephanie Kyriacou has a slim lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship.

The Australian is one shot ahead of the field with 18 holes to play as she pursues a first major title.

Kyriacou birdied the last in a third round of 67 to finish 14 under par and edge ahead of American Lauren Coughlin and Japan's Ayaka Furue, with Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn another three strokes back on 10 under.

Image: Stephanie Kyriacou birdies the 18th hole during the third round

After posting seven birdies in all on Saturday, Kyriacou said: "I'm just trying to stay patient. The more you play this course, the more you figure out the tips and tricks.

"I don't think I've been in contention in a major before, so it's exciting."

Coughlin holed from 25 feet for an eagle on the ninth and 18 feet for another on the 18th in her 65, with halfway leader Furue only able to add a 70 to previous back-to-back rounds of 65.

"I've just been hitting my irons and driver extremely well, and finally rolling in some putts, too. It was a great round," Coughlin said.

Image: Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland had to complete her second round on Saturday

'I was pretty tired'

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, who held a share of the lead after an opening 64, completed the last nine holes of her delayed second round on Saturday morning in one over to return a 71, and added another 71 in round three to remain seven under.

"I was pretty tired after a pretty early morning and obviously 27 holes today," Dryburgh admitted. "Hopefully I'll come back with more energy tomorrow.

"I felt like I struck some shots well but didn't quite get the right clubs today. Maybe got a couple of clubs wrong.

"Apart from that I was pretty happy overall. My putting probably wasn't as hot as the first day and hopefully I can give myself a bit more chances tomorrow."

England's Georgia Hall recovered from playing her first four holes in three over par to return a third round of 71 and stay six under par.

Image: Celine Boutier's prospects dim on day three

Defending champion Celine Boutier of France started her round with a triple bogey, setting a tone that she struggled to recover from. She finished with a 69 and was 11 strokes behind Kyriacou.

"I tried to forget that first hole and start over, but I admit it was a bit difficult," Boutier said. "It's frustrating, but that's part of golf. I hope to have a better day tomorrow."

