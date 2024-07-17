The Open notebook: Harry Styles rumours, Rory McIlroy's phone, Tiger Woods and Bob MacIntyre at Royal Troon

A look back at some of the storylines - on and off course - from the pre-tournament practice days ahead of The 152nd Open, featuring Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Bob MacIntyre and a search for Harry Styles!

Troon's teenagers search for Styles!

The Open attracts stars from beyond the world of golf, although some young fans were left disappointed by a noticeable absentee from Troon earlier in the week.

As adidas and Sky Sports celebrated their new partnership at a special event on Monday evening in the town centre, rumours began circulating that Harry Styles was among those in attendance.

The story certainly gathered momentum throughout the evening, with hundreds of excited teenagers lining the streets outside the venue for hours in an attempt to get a glimpse of the former One Direction star.

Multiple warnings that he was not there failed to halt their enthusiasm and persistence, as they believed they were being told false information and - as a result - continued to wait until long after darkness fell.

Their efforts were in vain as they left without seeing Styles, although one of the crowd did walk away with a framed Andrew Coltart photo. That's a better prize anyway, right?!

MacIntyre makes late entry to Troon

It was a near perfect sporting Sunday for many Scots on the eve of the tournament, as Robert MacIntyre snatched a dramatic win on home soil at the Genesis Scottish Open before England were beaten in the Euro 2024 final.

MacIntyre had warned after his win that he and his team would "pitch up when we pitch up" to The Open, insisting he "would celebrate hard" his second victory in as many months, which did raise questions about when he would actually turn up to Royal Troon.

The Ryder Cup star had been due to have a pre-tournament press conference at 3pm on Monday, but it was little surprise to see his arrival delayed to Tuesday and those media duties pushed back to Wednesday lunchtime.

"I don't think I'll be in a fit state to get to Troon," is what MacIntyre told reporters after his win, an early indication of the night ahead later described as "absolutely wild". Who can blame him - could he be celebrating again come Sunday evening?

Can I have your number, Rory?

Everyone knows how much of a pain it can be to change your mobile number, with it sometimes leaving a period of time where people struggle to keep in contact with you, and you risk missing out on some important information.

Rory McIlroy revealed during his pre-tournament press conference that he switched his number last month, a decision made a couple of days after his disappointing end to the US Open, with the idea to 'create a bit of space' from the media messaging him within hours of his runner-up finish at Pinehurst No 2.

He described how "about 10 or 15 text messages from media members" before he had got back home from that final round sparked the move, although failed to give Tiger Woods his new number and ended up missing a message from the 15-time major champion.

McIlroy's unintentional 'blanking' of Woods - who texted him the week after the loss - only became apparent to him when they spoke in person about it in Scotland, with the four-time major champion grateful for the support being sent his way.

He also said he would "never shun messages of support or encouragement", so there could well be plenty requesting that new number should he have a chance of ending his decade-long major drought over the weekend.

Signs of the 'old' Tiger?

We're not saying for one moment that Tiger Woods is at the same physical level of his peak years, but there have been flashes - on and off the golf course - to offer signs of encouragement heading into this week's major.

The fact he is teeing it up at Royal Troon means he will complete a full major calendar for the first time since 2019, while a full 18-hole practice round on Sunday is something we've rarely seen from in a major week since the car crash in February 2021.

Woods told the media that he had been 'busting it pretty hard in the gym' since the missed cut at the US Open, with the 15-time major champion looking far leaner and healthier than we have become accustomed during his recent limited schedule.

The ultra competitor was happy to share tales in his press conference of reaching out to McIlroy, plus past experiences of disappointments he has experienced, with Woods giving lengthy answers on a variety of topics.

Woods' humour was also shown with a quick-witted response to Colin Montgomerie's comments from a few days earlier, where he questioned whether the former world No 1 should have already retired. Woods will now want to feature in all four rounds and show why he hasn't called time on his major career.

