The Open - storylines to follow: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and English hopes at Royal Troon

Who will claim major glory at The 152nd Open this week? Six storylines to follow at Royal Troon, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and more...

Will Scheffler continue his winning streak?

World No 1 Scheffler returns to action after a three-week absence and for the first time since his win at the Travelers Championship, where he became the first player since Arnold Palmer to win six times on the PGA Tour before July.

His glittering 2024 also includes victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, The Masters, RBC Heritage and Memorial Tournament, extending his advantage at the top of the world rankings, and he is now chasing a seventh win in 11 starts.

Scheffler has contended in almost every event he has teed it up in recent seasons, with the American leading all players in the majors since 2022 in greens in regulation percentage, strokes gained approach and strokes gained ball striking per round.

His record at The Open is the weakest of the four majors, finishing no higher than eighth in his three previous appearances, although it would be little surprise to see him add to his two Masters victories and claim a third major title in as many years.

Will McIlroy end his major drought?

McIlroy has three worldwide wins this campaign - the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Wells Fargo Championship - but is in danger of taking his major drought into another year, having let victory slip through his grasp at the US Open last month.

McIlroy bogeyed three of his last four holes to finish a shot behind Bryson DeChambeau and leave him stuck on four major titles, the same total he has had since the 2014 PGA Championship, with the Northern Irishman now having 21 top 10s in majors since that success a decade ago.

The 35-year-old insisted after that runner-up finish he was "closer than ever" to a fifth major victory, with McIlroy showing little scar tissue from that US Open disappointment during his tied-fourth finish at the Genesis Scottish Open last week.

When McIlroy squandered a four-shot lead at The Masters in 2011, he came back to win the next major in emphatic fashion. He has top-six finishes at The Open in six of his eight appearances since his 2014 win at Royal Liverpool - is this the week he finally claims that fifth major title?

What can we expect from Tiger?

Tiger Woods returns to action at The Open after missing last year's contest through injury, with the former world No 1 set to complete all four majors for the first time in a calendar year since 2019.

Woods' major record in recent seasons has been a shadow of his former glory, with the 48-year-old finishing last of those who made it through to the weekend at The Masters before making back-to-back missed cuts at the PGA Championship and US Open.

The 15-time major champion has lacked competitive reps since his career-threatening injuries sustained in a car crash in February 2021, with Woods completing 72 holes of a tournament just four times since The Masters the previous November.

He always insists pre-tournament that he feels like he can compete and has the game to add to his major tally, while 18-hole practice rounds at Royal Troon on Sunday and Monday suggest he is ramping up his preparation to be physically ready.

Woods has not made the cut at the event since contending at Carnoustie in 2018, so ending that run will be a minimum target. Recent form suggests a victory push is unlikely, but those who have written off Woods before have been made to look foolish.

Will Harman go back to back for more Team USA success?

The last six men's majors have all been won by different Americans, an ominous sign for Team Europe ahead of the Ryder Cup next year at Bethpage Black, but will the streak continue in Scotland?

Brian Harman is back as defending champion after last year's dominant victory at Royal Liverpool, with the left-hander now looking to become the first player since Padraig Harrington to win successive editions of The Open.

Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau have also enjoyed major success over the past 14 months, while former Open champion Collin Morikawa comes in with top-four finishes in the first two majors of the year.

Six of the last seven Open champions at Royal Troon have been American and it would be little surprise to see that run continuing here this week. New Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is in the field and would love to see one of his Team USA hopefuls lifting the Claret Jug.

Who can end England's wait for an Open win?

England's footballers narrowly missed out on a major trophy after losing to Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday, but can the nation's golfers end the 32-year wait for an English winner of the Claret Jug?

There has not been an English winner of The Open since Sir Nick Faldo's success in 1992, although there is a big contingent of players looking to end that streak and stop the run of six consecutive American major champions.

Tommy Fleetwood has the lowest score to par of any player at The Open since 2018, sitting a combined 32 under par across those five editions, while Tyrrell Hatton has four top-five finishes in six starts - including a win - in the LIV Golf League.

Matt Fitzpatrick will look to add to his 2022 US Open success and Justin Rose has a strong record at The Open, while Aaron Rai has been in impressive form and among those looking to become just the third different English winner of The Open in the last 70 years.

Will Royal Troon produce more major magic?

The Open is back at Royal Troon for a 10th time and the first since 2016, when Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson produced a final-round duel that goes down as one of the best in major history.

Stenson eventually claimed a three-stroke victory after 10 birdies in a brilliant Sunday 63, seeing the Swede join the likes of Palmer, Bobby Locke and Tom Watson as winners at the Ayrshire venue.

Royal Troon will offer the longest hole in Open Championship history now the par-five sixth has been lengthened by 22 yards, making 'Turnberry' a beastly 623 yards at full length, plus it offers one of the most iconic holes in golf with the 'Postage Stamp'.

The on-site meteorologist has warned of "unsettled" conditions for all four tournament days, with rain and strong winds expected, meaning players will have to beat the elements as well as the golf course if they are to be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year.

Who will win The 152nd Open?