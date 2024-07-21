The Open: Justin Rose takes positives from runner-up finish to Xander Schauffele at Royal Troon

Justin Rose was proud of his final-round performance at The 152nd Open but left "gutted" after narrowly missing out on a second major title at Royal Troon.

The former world No 1 went into the final round a shot behind Billy Horschel and in contention to become the first Englishman since Sir Nick Faldo to claim the Claret Jug, only to finish the week tied second as playing partner Xander Schauffele secured a second major victory in three months.

Rose mixed five birdies with a lone bogey to card a final-round 67 and end the week on seven under, tied with overnight leader Billy Horschel, with the 43-year-old unable to convert a "great opportunity" to add to his major tally but equalling his best finish in 21 appearances at The Open.

"Gutted when I walked off the course and it hit me hard because I was so strong out there today," Rose told reporters. "I kind of got off to the start I wanted. I really played the way I wanted to today.

"I got off on the front foot. I played my way right into the tournament early doors. Felt comfortable with it all day and did a lot of the hard things really well on the golf course.

"Just a critical moment midway through the back nine just momentum-wise. Obviously Xander [Schauffele] got it going. I hit a couple of really good putts that didn't fall, and then suddenly that lead stretched.

"In terms of how I played and the execution of my emotions today, my mindset, I left it all out there and I'm super proud of how I competed. That's the deal I made with myself today, to come off with no regrets.

"I'll have a few more chances, but you know that this is a great opportunity today. You want to walk off the golf course going, yeah, I didn't squander that. I felt super comfortable out there, which given the fact that I haven't really been in contention much this year, gives me a lot of heart."

Horschel takes positives from major near-miss

Horschel took a one-shot lead into the final day but was five behind with three holes to play, only to birdie each of his last three holes to join Rose in second and post his best finish a major.

"I'm going to always fight, always going to battle until the end," Horschel said. "I was rewarded with three birdies there at the end to finish tied second with a good friend, Justin Rose.

"I should feel disappointed. I had a chance to win a major. I was in a really good position. I just made a few too many mistakes today when I didn't need to. But we'll look back on this in an hour, I'll be very happy with what I did this week.

"I did a lot of great things that I can take on to the next few years of majors and hopefully one of these will be my time to step through the door and hold one of them."

Lowry looks forward to Portrush after top-six finish

Lowry was three clear early in the third round before struggling to a six-over-par 77 in terrible conditions on Saturday, with the Irishman then charging into contention on the final day with four birdies in a five-hole stretch but ending five strokes back in sixth.

"How could you not look back on it positively, a chance to win The Open?" Lowry said after a three-under 68. "Obviously the critics and whatnot will say that I probably should have won from where I was yesterday afternoon, but it's not easy out there.

"It's not easy to win tournaments like this. I did everything I could. Unfortunately, I came up short. Hopefully over the next five to ten years I give myself another few chances in tournaments like this and get one more.

"I'm sure going back to [Royal] Portrush will have its challenges next year for me with some demands and people are going to be talking about me a little bit more than they were in 2019 (the year Lowry won). But, yeah, I'll go back, and I'll enjoy it.

"Who knows between now and then what's going to happen. We have a lot of good golf to play. Hopefully I'll be going back, you never know, as an Olympic medallist or a major champion or something. That would be pretty cool."

