Nick Dunlap becomes first player in PGA Tour history to win as amateur and professional in same year

Nick Dunlap became the first player in PGA Tour history to win as an amateur and a professional in the same year, rallying for a two-point victory in the Barracuda Championship on Sunday.

In January at The American Express in La Quinta, the 20-year-old - then a sophomore at the University of Alabama - became the eighth amateur to win a tour event and the first in 33 years. He turned professional days later.

"I never thought that I would have my name next to that, but it's definitely an honour," Dunlap said about the amateur-pro double. "It's been a little tough after AmEx. You kind of lose a little bit of confidence and wonder if you can do it again."

Dunlap took the lead with a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th at Tahoe Mountain Club in the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.

Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.

"I hadn't made an eagle yet this week, so that was kind of the goal, and just play aggressive, not reckless," Dunlap said. "This course, it allows you to make a lot of birdies if you're in position."

Dunlap added a birdie on the par-4 17th, cutting the dogleg with a 304-yard drive and chipping to three feet.

Nine points behind leader Mac Meissner entering the day, Dunlap had 19 points in the bogey-free round to finish with 49. He birdied six of the first 12 holes on the tree-lined Old Greenwood course.

"The only sour thing about this is that winning moment goes quickly," Dunlap said. "It doesn't stay as long as you may think, just because tomorrow I'm flying to Minnesota and trying to repeat and do the exact same thing."

Vince Whaley finished second, making a 17-foot birdie putt on par-4 18th for a nine-point day.

"I didn't hit it very good the whole day and I kind of kept myself in it with the short game," Whaley said. "Then missed a couple I felt like I could have made coming in."

Patrick Fishburn had 46 points, holing a 10-footer for birdie on 18 to cap a 12-point round.

"It was a great week," Fishburn said. "This is probably one of my favorite stops of the year."

Meissner was fourth at 44 after closing a five-point round with a bogey.

"I'm definitely pretty bummed," Meissner said. "It was a frustrating day. I had a couple good looks early for birdie through the first 10 holes and didn't capitalise. It was just tough."

Taylor Pendrith and Patrick Rodgers tied for fifth at 43.

With two events left in the regular season, Dunlap jumped from 95th to 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 will advance to the playoffs.

"It's been a goal," Dunlap said. "It's, honestly, one of the reasons I played here."

