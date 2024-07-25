LIV Golf UK: Jon Rahm leads by two shots after eight-under opening round in Uttoxeter

Jon Rahm's flawless eight-under 63 earns two-shot lead after round one of LIV Golf UK in Uttoxeter; Spaniard, who finished in a tie for seventh at last week's Open Championship at Royal Troon, has yet to win since joining Saudi-backed circuit
Friday 26 July 2024 20:00, UK
Jon Rahm shot an eight-under 63 to open up a two-stroke lead after day one of LIV Golf UK in Uttoxeter.
The former world No 1 and two-time major winner is yet to register a victory since swapping the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed circuit ahead of the 2024 season.
Rahm finished tied for seventh at last week's Open Championship at Royal Troon, ending the tournament on one under par after a three-under 68 in his final round.
The Spaniard subsequently impressed in Staffordshire on Friday with eight birdies and no bogeys leaving him two shots clear of American Andy Ogletree and Mexico's Abraham Ancer.
Former Open champion Cameron Smith and England's Tyrrell Hatton are a shot further back on five under, with Hatton firing seven birdies around a double bogey.
Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka is in a group of seven players at four under.
