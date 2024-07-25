LIV Golf UK: Jon Rahm leads by two shots after eight-under opening round in Uttoxeter

Jon Rahm shot an eight-under 63 to open up a two-stroke lead after day one of LIV Golf UK in Uttoxeter.

The former world No 1 and two-time major winner is yet to register a victory since swapping the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed circuit ahead of the 2024 season.

Rahm finished tied for seventh at last week's Open Championship at Royal Troon, ending the tournament on one under par after a three-under 68 in his final round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a journalist about his 'attempt to break 50' with Donald Trump - and if he would ever run for presidency himself!

The Spaniard subsequently impressed in Staffordshire on Friday with eight birdies and no bogeys leaving him two shots clear of American Andy Ogletree and Mexico's Abraham Ancer.

Former Open champion Cameron Smith and England's Tyrrell Hatton are a shot further back on five under, with Hatton firing seven birdies around a double bogey.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka is in a group of seven players at four under.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.