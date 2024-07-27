LIV Golf UK: Jon Rahm falls back as Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Smith close in on lead

Jon Rahm has fallen back on day two of LIV Golf UK in Uttoxeter, after he led the pack following a great opening round.

The former world No 1 is yet to register a victory since swapping the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed circuit ahead of the 2024 season, and conceded his lead to Andy Ogletree - who tallied six birdies across a bogey-free second round on Saturday to seize a two-shot lead.

All six of Ogletree's birdies came amid a 12-hole stretch that began on the fourth.

"Got off to a little bit of a slow start, made a couple good lag putts on [holes one and three] and then the putter warmed up and played some super solid golf," Ogletree said. "Bogey-free around this golf course is always a good day, and (I'll) try and keep that momentum going into tomorrow."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a journalist about his 'attempt to break 50' with Donald Trump - and if he would ever run for presidency himself!

At 12 under par, Ogletree leads Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Smith, who are tied for second on 10 under after they entered Saturday tied for fourth at five under.

Hatton parred seven of his first eight holes before rattling off four birdies over his final 10 holes.

"Pretty frustrating start to the round," Hatton said. "Played some really nice golf and just felt like I was putting to thin air. Didn't feel like there was actually a hole out there. It took until the 10th hole for a putt to drop, and I kind of gained a little bit of momentum."

Smith, who also started on the second hole, birdied eight times to override three bogeys, two of which came on holes 16 and 17. He and Hatton sit one shot ahead of Paul Casey and Rahm, who are tied for fourth at nine under par.

Ogletree's round leaves the Phil Mickelson-captained HyFlyers in a three-way tie for third place at 17 under with Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger squad and Joaquin Niemann's Torque team.

The trio sit four shots behind Hatton and the Rahm-led Legion XIII along with Brooks Koepka's Smash, who are tied for first at 21 under.

