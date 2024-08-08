Olympics 2024: Morgane Metraux leads women's golf event with Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin chasing in Paris

Morgane Metraux leads at the halfway stage of the women's golf event at the Paris Olympics, as Lydia Ko moved into contention and Celine Boutier failed to build on her fast start.

Metraux threatened a history-making round when she made an eagle and four birdies in her first six holes at Le Golf National, with a further eagle at the par-five ninth seeing her reach the turn in 28.

The Swiss golfer dropped a shot at the par-four 13th and cancelled a birdie at the par-five next with a bogey at the 15th, before Metraux found water with her approach into the final green and carded a bogey to close a six-under 66.

Metraux is on eight under and a shot clear of former major champion Ruoning Yin, who charged up the leaderboard with a round-of-the-day 65, while Ko - a bronze medallist in Tokyo - is within three of the halfway lead after a second-round 67.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Pia Babnik and Mariajo Uribe are both in a share of fourth place, as Boutier - the home favourite who led by three shots after the opening day - fell five behind and into the group tied-sixth when she dropped five shots in a three-hole stretch on her way to a four-over 76.

"Definitely feel like I left a few shots out there," Boutier said. "Had a rough patch in the back and didn't really make as many birdie putts as I did yesterday. So definitely reflected in the score."

Image: Celine Boutier is one of six players currently sitting on three under and in tied-sixth

World No 1 Nelly Korda and compatriot Rose Zhang both carded 70s to sit on two under, with two-time major champion Lilia Vu a further shot behind, as Georgia Hall leads the British interest and is on four over after successive 74s.

Team GB's Charley Hull responded to an opening-round 81 by carding a one-under 71, where she dropped three shots over her final three holes, while Ireland's Leona Maguire sits tied-57th of the 60-player field after rounds of 78 and 79.

Image: Charley Hull was 10 shots better on Thursday than during her opening day

"I felt so much better out there today," Hull said. "I feel like I've dusted a few cobwebs off and I'm back at it, and looking forward to the AIG Women's Open."

After the Olympics, the LPGA Tour heads to Scotland for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open from August 15-18 ahead of the AIG Women's Open the following week. They are the final two events in the Solheim Cup qualification campaign and both live on Sky Sports.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Thursday 15th August 2:00pm

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports' digital platforms and Sky Sports News every day between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside live news blogs and updates as records are broken and medals won on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News will also have dedicated reporters on the scene in Paris during the Games to gather the latest news both inside and outside the arenas in France, as well as reaction to the big moments from medal winners, coaches, relatives and pundits.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream the new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.