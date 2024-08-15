AIG Women's Open 2024: Key TV times, schedule and ways to watch live from St Andrews on Sky Sports

The women’s major season and Solheim Cup qualification reaches its climax at the AIG Women’s Open, with extended coverage from the iconic Old Course at St Andrews live on Sky Sports.

World No 1 Nelly Korda headlines a strong field on the Scottish links and chases her second major title of the year, having won the Chevron Championship as part of a remarkable run of six LPGA Tour victories in seven starts earlier in the campaign.

Lilia Vu returns as defending champion after last year's dominant win at Walton Heath, with Yuka Saso, Amy Yang and Ayaka Furue - all major winners this season - also in action, while Charley Hull leads the British hopes after finishing runner-up in last year's contest.

The fifth and final major of the year also has added significance in the race to qualify for next month's Solheim Cup, as it's the last event to earn qualification points or world rankings to automatically earn a spot in Team Europe or Team USA.

Sky Sports will have extended live coverage from the women's major finale, with seven hours of live action for each tournament day and a special preview show looking ahead to the event.

Coverage will begin from midday for all four rounds, while there will be a daily one-hour highlights show to look back at the best of the previous rounds' action on Sky Sports Golf. The final round will also be repeated - in full - the day after the tournament.

Key TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Wednesday - 1600 to 1700 - Women's Open preview show

Women's Golf Wednesday 21st August 4:00pm

Thursday - 1200 to 1900 - Day one LIVE!

Friday - 1200 to 1900 - Day two LIVE!

Live Women's Golf Friday 23rd August 12:00pm

Saturday - 1200 to 1900 - Day three LIVE!

Sunday - 1200 to 1900 - Day four LIVE!

What else do I need to know?

The AIG Women's Open is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports that week, with the DP World Tour's Danish Golf Championship and the PGA Tour's BMW Championship - the middle event of the FedExCup Playoffs - also available to enjoy.

Image: Can Charley Hull claim a maiden major victory at the AIG Women's Open?

The Danish Golf Championship will be on Sky Sports+, along with early coverage from the PGA Tour action, before the BMW Championship goes live on Sky Sports Golf each day after the conclusion of the AIG Women's Open.

Team Europe's Solheim Cup squad announcement will then be shown the day after the AIG Women's Open, with Suzann Pettersen revealing her captain's picks in a special live programme on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Golf on the Monday at 4pm.

