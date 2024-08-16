Women's Scottish Open: Charley Hull chases leaders Minjee Khang and Megan Lee on day two

Charley Hull finished the second day at the Women’s Scottish Open two shots behind leaders Minjee Lee and Megan Khang.

America's Khang birdied her final hole to shoot 4-under 68 on Friday and join Lee of Australia in a share of the lead.

Both players, seeking seeking their first wins of 2024, were 8 under par overall at Dundonald Links.

England's Hull was 6 under par overall, as was Olympic gold medallist Lydia Ko and Lauren Coughlin of the United States.

Hull moved herself into contention and had a colourful scorecard on day two with an eagle, six birdies and four bogeys for her round of 68 (-4).

"I played pretty solid today," said Hull. "It was super windy out there this morning. I was pretty cold, but I felt like it was a pretty good score. I made a few birdies and an eagle on 18, as well. I'm pretty happy with my game.

"You just have to accept all the shots. It's hard to judge all the wind all the time, and setting the shots, you're going to get cold, do certain things, and you've just got to grind it out there.

"I felt like I was playing well but it definitely was a ball-striking kind of day."

Khang made six birdies, including a chip-in. The last of them came in the final minutes of the day's play at Dundonald Links, with Lee already in the clubhouse after shooting 69 to follow up the 67 that gave her the first-round lead.

Lee made birdie on 17 and 18, having picked up her other shots on 2 and 3.

The two-time major champion's last win was in October at the BMW Ladies Championship. Khang's came two months before that, meaning she is nearly a year without a title.

The top five have pulled clear of the rest of the field, with Mary Liu of China and Esther Henseleit - the silver medallist at the Paris Games - tied for sixth place at 3 under, five off the lead.

The Scottish Open is the final stop before the Women's British Open next week at St Andrews.

