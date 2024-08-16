Denny McCarthy shares lead with Hideki Matsuyama at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Denny McCarthy propelled himself forward to tie for the lead with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan on Friday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

In the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, McCarthy and Matsuyama stand at 11 under par, one shot ahead of Sam Burns and two in front of Scottie Scheffler going into the day three at TPC Southwind.

England's Justin Rose remains in the running, finishing day two at eight under par in joint fifth place with Nick Dunlap.

Image: McCarthy hits from the bunker on the 16th hole. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

McCarthy is trying to win his first PGA Tour title in a play-off event, while managing an injury in his hip.

"I think these greens are really tricky in close," McCarthy said. "They're really subtle with the grain, hard to find the slope.

"So I've missed a couple ones I'd like to have back, but they probably all even out with some of the longer ones I make.

"I'm just trying to put the same amount of intention and focus on each putt, whether it's short or long, trying to make it but not trying to ram it eight feet by."

Matsuyama has a share of the lead despite his usual caddie and coach being unable to attend after having their passports stolen in London.

Matsuyama was No 8 in the FedEx Cup standings at the start of the week but is currently projected to jump to third place.

Image: Hideki Matsuyama watches his shot off the tee.

Burns stands at seven under. "Really just was giving myself good looks," Burns said. "Just hit some good shots and was able to make some putts."

Scheffler's bogey-free round saw him score three birdies in a row, holing his final putt on the 17th from nearly 23 feet out.

"I think you've got to be playing some really great golf to shoot a low score [here]," Scheffler said.

"There's opportunity out there. The greens aren't super firm. You can attack when you're in the fairway but there's a good amount of water on the course."

Xander Schauffele shot 69 on Friday and is tied for 13th at five under, while Rory McIlroy struggled to a 73 and is one over.

