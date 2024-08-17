LIV Golf Greenbrier: Jon Rahm leads Brooks Koepka by two shots as Spaniard targets second-straight title

Jon Rahm leads the LIV Golf Greenbrier event by two shots from Brooks Koepka and three others going into Sunday's final round.

Rahm closed out an eight-under round of 62 with an eagle, birdie, birdie finish to secure the Spaniard his advantage over five-time major winner Koepka, as well as Talor Gooch, Richard Bland and Lucas Herbert.

Koepka and Gooch are both part of Smash GC, who are one stroke behind Ripper GC, represented by Herbert, in the team standings after two rounds at the Old White course in West Virginia.

Cameron Smith, also part of Ripper GC, remains in contention on an individual basis after a round of 63 has the Australian only three shots off the lead. In fact, nine players are separated by three strokes going into the final round at the Greenbrier.

Rahm is coming off Olympic disappointment in Paris, when he went from a four-shot lead to not even getting to the podium.

The two-time major winner started on the second hole in the shotgun start, making an eagle at the par-five 17th, birdieing the 18th and the first too to finish.

After having gone all season without a win, Rahm is now targeting his second-straight LIV Golf title on Sunday.

Bryson DeChambeau, who shot 58 in the final round last year to win the event, is seven shots behind Rahm going into the final round.

