Women's Scottish Open: Charley Hull's challenge fades as Lauren Coughlin wins at Dundonald Links

Lauren Coughlin romped to victory on the final day of the Women's Scottish Open, securing her second LPGA title of the summer and confirming a place on the USA's Solheim Cup team next month.

Coughlin posted a three-under final round of 69 to take the title on 15 under, four clear of Germany's Esther Henseleit in second.

England's Charley Hull, who Coughlin will compete against in the Solheim Cup, was three off the lead overnight but saw her challenge fade after bogeying two of her first three holes, closing her week with a one-over 73 to finish fifth, seven shots behind.

Image: Charley Hull bogeyed two of her first three holes on her way to a disappointing final round of 73

Coughlin also carded a pair of early bogeys but recovered well to first move ahead of Megan Khang on the front nine and then Henseleit on the back nine at Dundonald Links.

Khang was tied with Coughlin through five holes, but did not make another birdie for the rest of her round as she ultimately finished with a two-over 74 to tie Ayaka Furue of Japan (68) for third.

Coughlin, who won the Canadian Open three weeks ago, one-putted the final seven holes to close out her second career LPGA victory in fine style.

That included a 20-foot putt for par at the 16th, a further par save from just off the green at the 17th and a 25-footer for birdie at the last.

With the win, the 31-year-old American earns enough Solheim Cup points to lock up one of the six automatic spots for the September 13-15 meeting at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. It will be her Solheim Cup debut.

Before then, the final major championship of the year, the Women's British Open, takes place at St Andrews next week, live on Sky Sports from Thursday.

